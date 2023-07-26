PAWTUCKET – City resident and playwright Lily Mathews debuted her newest play at the Fringe PVD festival last week, titled “Soft Belly.”
The play, which Mathews said took a few months to write, chronicles the main character’s journey of getting in tune with nature during a personal and professional crossroads in her life.
The play features film footage of the character’s view through a monocular, which she said she is hoping to share with the public. The plot is based on her own brush with nature while bird watching this past winter by Riverside Cemetery in Pawtucket.
“There was something very voyeuristic about seeing nature through that limited field of vision,” she said. “Everything I saw felt like it was this little spotlight, like nature was putting on a show or stand up act.”
Mathews began capturing video footage from the monocular, which she said served as the initial seed of having a distant or intimate moment with nature.
Mathews also documented her walks through different places in New England as the seasons changed, and began workshopping the script with others.
“This piece was written pretty quickly,” she said.
They rehearsed for the show for the six weeks, but she didn’t hold a traditional casting for actors.
Along with her partner Adam, she worked with performer Kate Teichman and local musicians who brought original music to the performance.
The play is still a work in progress, and Mathews gathered feedback from patrons at Fringe PVD who watched the show to enhance it for future performances.
“We’re hoping to add more music and more film footage to deepen the work,” she said. “We’re hoping to perform it sometime this fall or winter once we continue to refine it.”
Mathews said she feels there is still more to explore with the play, given the documentary footage and change in seasons chronicled.
“Soft Belly” is just one of several plays produced by her company Dugway Theatre, which she runs with Adam and performers and musicians they bring into the fold for a show.
Mathews has written six or seven other plays, one of which was produced last year with a live band titled “After Dark.”
Other shows produced by Dugway theatre include “Booby Trap” and “Pretty Bird;” the company began in Oakland, California before moving to Pawtucket.
Mathews did a lot of acting and performing while in college and eventually shifted from writing non-fiction and poetry to playwriting. The best part about “Soft Belly” for Mathews is getting to bring different components together.
“One of our philosophies at Dugway is that we’re not trying to replicate what you see on the screen,” she said.
“We don’t typically do kitchen sink dramas or things that could be done just as well as a TV show,” she added.
She performed another show for Fringe PVD in 2019 while still living in California.
“We like to do the festival because it’s such a lively atmosphere of so many artists performing new and experimental work,” she said.
According to Mathews, the performances at Fringe PVD were great, with the performers getting a lot out of the audience and learning something new every time they stepped out for a show.
Mathews said she hopes audiences were able to reflect on what they were feeling based on the different images they saw.
“I think there is a point about personal reflection in this show that people can find their own connection to,” she said.
Mathews said she appreciates the wonderful communities in Pawtucket and Providence that are willing to show up and support new work.
“I think that’s one thing that struck me returning to the area, and I’m just grateful people are willing and able to be there and meet you halfway,” she said.
“You can produce art and put it out there but if you don’t have an audience willing to question or grapple with it, it’s not really worth it,” she added. “I’m very grateful for that.”
