PAWTUCKET – Following a two-month investigation into the death of a 2-year-old boy, police have arrested three people in connection to his drug overdose killing, including Jessaline Andrade, Stephano Andrade, and Yara Chum.
On the evening of Dec. 10, police and firefighters responded to a Sayles Avenue address for a report of an unresponsive 2-year-old boy. The child was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.
Police said the apartment where he was found was in awful condition, including a lack of basic furniture. Officers saw equipment commonly used in the manufacturing and distribution of narcotics inside the apartment.
The subsequent investigation by the Detective Division, Special Squad Narcotics Division, DCYF, the Rhode Island Medical Examiner’s Office and the Office of the Attorney Attorney General determined that the child died by homicide, with death caused by acute fentanyl intoxication. At the conclusion of the investigation, with some help from the Rhode Island Violent Fugitive Task Force, three suspects were arrested.
Jessaline Andrade, the mother, age 26, of Garfield Avenue in Cranston, will be arraigned in court on Feb. 14, charged with second-degree murder and two counts of cruelty or neglect of a child. Her boyfriend, 31-year-old Stephano Castro, of Waldo Street in Providence, was arraigned Friday on charges of second-degree murder as was their mutual acquaintance Yara Chum, 33, of Pawtucket.
Additionally, during the same incident on the evening on Dec. 10, an 8-year-old boy, a sibling of the deceased child, had also tested positive for fentanyl exposure but survived.
