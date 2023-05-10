PAWTUCKET – About 35 Pawtucket police officers from all three shifts and the community policing unit are now wearing and operating body-worn cameras.
“I am extremely proud that our department is taking the next step in advancing our public safety department by beginning to implement these cameras,” said Mayor Donald Grebien. “Body-worn cameras will not only allow for more transparency and accountability, but it will also protect our officers.”
The program went into effect on Monday.
Last October, the Pawtucket Police Department was awarded a $875,000, five-year grant for the program from the Office of the Attorney General, the Rhode Island Department of Public Safety, the Rhode Island Police Chiefs’ Association.
“In June of 2021, our department participated in a trial period for the cameras. While the trial was successful, purchasing and maintaining the cameras was too expensive for the city to fund alone” said Pawtucket Police Chief and Acting Public Safety Director Tina Goncalves. “We are grateful to the attorney general, RIDPS, and RIPCA for awarding us this grant and removing the monetary barrier towards creating a safer city for our community and officers.”
The program is anticipated to be fully implemented by the end of the summer. The department is still awaiting delivery of the remaining carriers and vests. Remaining officers will then need to be retrofitted for the equipment, and the program will continue to advance gradually.
