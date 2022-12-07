PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Police Department is asking residents to be aware of increased larceny from vehicles throughout the holiday season, as well as possible thefts of packages left on front steps and porches.
Police records provided to The Breeze show a sharp increase this year over last year in thefts from vehicles.
“As the holiday season is upon us, people should be focused on enjoying time with their loved ones,” said Acting Public Safety Director and Police Chief Tina Goncalves. “However, this is unfortunately also the time when perpetrators try to go around seeing what they can take from vehicles. The Police Department recognizes this increase and is focused on deterring this.”
The Breeze requested data for this year and last year related to larcenies from vehicles and thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles.
Goncalves said offense reports for larceny from vehicles showed an increase of nearly 100 incidents through Nov. 30, with 182 offense reports taken between Jan. 1 and Nov. 30 of 2021 and 281 incidents during the same period this year.
Cases of stolen catalytic converters went up even more during that time, with 162 offense reports taken from Jan. 1 to Nov. 30 of 2021 and 295 incidents for the same period this year.
Larcenies from autos pick up at the holidays due to valuables being left in vehicles, said Goncalves, and stolen converters are a statewide issue most likely due to the resale profit and/or scrap profit.
The Police Department recommends that residents lock their doors and don’t keep any of their belongings of value in their vehicles. As has happened in past years, police have seen an increase of 35 percent in reported vehicle larceny from October to November. They say it is important that residents and businesses are alert when expecting packages through the mail.
“The holidays are a time of joy, and we want to be on high alert so that no one has to have their festivities ruined. Please know that our hardworking public safety personnel are out there and on the lookout to deter any criminal activity,” said the chief.
Police encourage those who may see anything worthy of concern to report that to the Community Policing Unit at 401-729-5847, or call 911 in the case of an immediate emergency.
