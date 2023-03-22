PAWTUCKET – Graffiti-covered dropbox mailboxes in Fairlawn will be cleaned up as soon as possible, says Pawtucket Postmaster Beau LeBouef, responding to concerns from District 6 City Councilor Marlena Martins Stachowiak.
In a March 14 email responding to the City Council’s message earlier that day asking what is being done to clean up the unsightly graffiti on blue mailboxes and green relay boxes on the west side of Pawtucket, LeBouef said he would survey the boxes in the area and submit work-orders to the USPS’s customer service district manager of field maintenance to clean up the boxes.
According to the letter from the council, the boxes in question are along Power Road, Smithfield Avenue and Weeden Street, but a drive through the rest of the city last week showed plenty of other boxes with similar graffiti.
In their letter sent at the request of Martins Stachowiak, the council noted how the councilor has reached out to the local and federal post offices as well as members of the federal elected delegation and gotten no response. It mentioned how city officials can’t touch the boxes to do the work due to federal laws on such actions.
In a subsequent email on March 15, LeBouef listed 12 box locations found during an inspection of the area, and said he was submitting work-order requests for those boxes.
As reported by The Breeze last week, Martins Stachowiak has also expressed concern about the condition of Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores in her district, citing the extensive litter as a particular negative.
Director of Zoning and Code Enforcement Carl Johnson told the council in a memo that since he started in his position with the city, owners of both of these stores, Dollar Tree at 342 Power Road and Family Dollar at 601 Smithfield Road, have been two of the worst offenders among the commercial property owners and their tenants that have been cited for the condition of their property.
The owners of the Dollar Tree property on Power Road have been cited six times since last May, he said, and now have one active case and have yet to appear in Municipal Court.
“They are currently amassing daily fines as the violations have not been corrected,” he said. “The code inspectors have also presented tack orders to the managers at Dollar Tree Store with no response from them.”
The owners of the 601 Smithfield Ave. property where Family Dollar operates have been cited and appeared several times in Municipal Court, where they’ve blamed Family Dollar for creating the violations due to their lack of proper trash pickup and exterior property maintenance.
“The city has actually had a vendor perform a court-ordered cleanup of the property and placed a lien on the property for the cost incurred,” said Johnson.
He said he hopes that by having the licensees come before the City Council’s Board of License Commissioners, they will learn to understand “the importance in following the ordinances of the community they do business in.”
