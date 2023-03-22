Bad look
A U.S. Postal Service representative has said that graffiti-covered mailboxes such as this one in Fairlawn will soon be cleaned up.

PAWTUCKET – Graffiti-covered dropbox mailboxes in Fairlawn will be cleaned up as soon as possible, says Pawtucket Postmaster Beau LeBouef, responding to concerns from District 6 City Councilor Marlena Martins Stachowiak.

In a March 14 email responding to the City Council’s message earlier that day asking what is being done to clean up the unsightly graffiti on blue mailboxes and green relay boxes on the west side of Pawtucket, LeBouef said he would survey the boxes in the area and submit work-orders to the USPS’s customer service district manager of field maintenance to clean up the boxes.

