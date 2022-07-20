Palagis Ice Cream concert series
Buy Now

Palagis Ice Cream, 55 Bacon St., Pawtucket, is hosting a concert each Thursday of July. This week, on July 22, Timothy Reid will be playing from 7 to 9 p.m. Next week, on July 28, Mutt & Jeff will be bringing some blues to the shack from 7 to 9 p.m.

 Contributed photo

PAWTUCKET – Through July, Palagis Ice Cream is hosting free live entertainment for residents and families to enjoy with their ice cream every Thursday.

This week, on Thursday July 22, Timothy Reid will be playing from 7 to 9 p.m. at the ice cream shack at 55 Bacon St. Next week, on July 28, Mutt & Jeff will be “bringing some blues” from 7 to 9 p.m.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.