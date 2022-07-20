PAWTUCKET – Through July, Palagis Ice Cream is hosting free live entertainment for residents and families to enjoy with their ice cream every Thursday.
This week, on Thursday July 22, Timothy Reid will be playing from 7 to 9 p.m. at the ice cream shack at 55 Bacon St. Next week, on July 28, Mutt & Jeff will be “bringing some blues” from 7 to 9 p.m.
While Pawtucket Promotes, a city-supported event series, is on a summer hiatus, it has chosen to support the community activities at Palagis Ice Cream. The Pawtucket Promotes Series’ goal is to highlight businesses and industries that are active in the community.
“We love to see our businesses giving back to the community and really creating an experience for the residents,” Mayor Donald R. Grebien said in a press statement.
Commerce Director Sandra Cano said in the release that “Pawtucket Promotes is happy to support Palagis Ice Cream in their community activities.” She encouraged residents to stop by and enjoy the iconic frozen treats at the local shack.
“Alex and the Palagis team have always been so involved with our residents with various initiatives including free lemonade after school during the school year for kids on Wednesdays and now these great evening entertainment options,” Cano said.
The city of Pawtucket website at www.pawtucketri.com will have more information on additional upcoming Pawtucket Promotes events starting again this fall. If your business is interested in being a sponsor for a Pawtucket Promotes event, contact Cano at scano@pawtucketri.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.