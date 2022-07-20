PAWTUCKET – Races remain crowded for candidates seeking seats on the Pawtucket City Council and School Committee.
In the at-large City Council race, five Democrats will face off in a September primary, with the top three facing Republican Michael Cooper, of 4 Bella Ave. Cooper returned 221 signatures by the Friday, July 15 deadline, surpassing the 200 minimum requirement for at-large candidacy.
The Democrats who will now campaign for the City Council primary after making the ballot include incumbents Melissa DaRosa with 206 signatures, Michael Araujo with 208 signatures, and Yesenia Rubio with 208 signatures. New challengers who made the ballot include Roberto Moreno, a current school board member, with 208 signatures, and Nicole LeBoeuf with 202 signatures.
Araujo, Moreno and Rubio are the three at-large candidates endorsed by the Democratic City Committee. After the primary, at-large candidates will face off in the November general election, where the top three vote-getters win one of the three council seats representing the entire city.
There are also two district council races with multiple candidates. Candidates for regular council seats were required to submit 50 signatures by July 15.
District 2 Councilor Mark Wildenhain, who submitted 65 signatures, is the only incumbent with an opponent in Angela Cooke, who submitted 66 signatures.
After neither incumbent Schuette nor former veteran District 4 Councilor John Barry decided to run, two new candidates filed as Democrats. Shawn Kelly, of 13 Armistice Blvd. #3, returned 51 signatures. Neicy Coderre, of 18 Angle St., returned 64. Coderre this past week also received the Democratic endorsement for Ward 4.
Running unopposed is current City Council President David Moran, of District 1, who returned 91 signatures. District 3 Councilor Terrence Mercer had 58 signatures. District 6 Councilor Marlena Martins Stachowiak returned 60 signatures. District 5 Councilor Clovis C. Gregor returned 53 signatures.
Pawtucket School Committee
For the School Committee, all 12 candidates submitted the 200 signatures required to make the ballot. Eleven of the School Committee candidates are filed as Democrats, and the top seven in the September primary will then face newcomer David Fargnoli who is running as an independent. The top seven vote-getters in the November general election will secure a seat on the School Committee.
School Committee member Joseph Knight did not return papers for candidacy and will not be on the ballot. On July 9, Knight posted on Facebook saying he decided not to ask voters to give the signatures needed to be back on the ballot in November.
Incumbent candidates Gerard Charbonneau and Kimberly Grant, and new candidate James Thomas Chellel Jr. all received endorsement from the Pawtucket Democratic Committee.
- Newcomer Juan Pablo Barrera submitted 243 signatures.
- Fargnoli submitted 234 signatures.
- Incumbent Joanne Bonollo submitted 233 signatures.
- Incumbent Stephen Larbi submitted 220 signatures.
- Newcomer Agi Fatou Gai-Kah submitted 213 signatures.
- Charbonneau submitted 208 signatures.
- Incumbent and current chair Erin Dube submitted 208 signatures.
- Grant submitted 208 signatures.
- Chellel submitted 208 signatures.
- Newcomer Tyler McFeeters submitted 204 signatures.
- Newcomer Jennefer Carney submitted 203 signatures.
- Newcomer Marsha Fernardes submitted 202 signatures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.