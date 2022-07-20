PAWTUCKET – Data provided by the city solicitor’s office shows overall red-light camera violations for the first six months of 2022 have declined little since the end of last year.
The city recorded 13,556 red-light camera summons, each associated with an $85 fine, in the first six months of 2022, compared to 13,725 red-light violations from July to December 2021.
According to information provided by Assistant City Solicitor Lisette Gomes, the combined amount of revenue from red-light and speed camera fees totals $2,808,620 in gross revenue during the first six months of 2022, keeping consistent with the just under $3 million accrued between July to December 2021. Gomes said the city also paid $964,805 in fees to Sensys Gatso Group, the private contracting company which runs the program, for the first half of this year.
The Breeze reported last week that the city had also recorded 31,721 speed-camera violations, with a $50 fine each, in the first six months of the year. Unlike school-zone speed cameras, which shut off when school is out for the summer, the red-light cameras stay on year-round.
Data recorded by the Sensys Gatso Group shows the same two intersections accounted for the most citations in the last half of 2021 and the first half of 2022.
The intersection of School Street and Main Street accounted for the most red-light violations between Jan. 1 and June 30,, with a total of 2,702 violations. The same intersection also had the highest number of violations between July and December 2021, with 2,657.
Not far behind, tracking 1,084 violations between Jan. 1 and June 30, was the intersection of Newport Avenue and Beverage Hill Avenue, with 1,715. That’s a decrease from the 2,277 citations at this intersection in the second half of 2021.
The number of red-light summons by intersection:
• Armistice Boulevard and Newport Avenue – 455
• Main Street at Roosevelt Avenue – 253
• Marrin Street and George Street – 865
• Mineral Spring Avenue and Lonsdale Avenue – 746
• Goff Avenue and Dexter Street – 221
• Lonsdale Avenue and Mineral Spring Avenue – 1,073
• Main Street and Thurston Street – 820
• Newport Avenue and Armistice Boulevard – 412
• Newport Avenue and Beverage Hill Avenue – 1,715
• Newport Avenue and Cottage Street – 855
• Prospect Street and Division Street – 593
• School Street and Main Street – 2,702
• Smithfield Avenue and Mineral Spring Avenue – 377
• Newport Avenue and Benefit Street – 426
• Power Road and Mineral Spring Avenue – 1,084
• School Street and Division Street – 375
• Armistice Boulevard and George Bennett Highway – 505
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.