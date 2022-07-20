PAWTUCKET – Data provided by the city solicitor’s office shows overall red-light camera violations for the first six months of 2022 have declined little since the end of last year.

The city recorded 13,556 red-light camera summons, each associated with an $85 fine, in the first six months of 2022, compared to 13,725 red-light violations from July to December 2021.

