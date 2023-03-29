PAWTUCKET – The city of Pawtucket recently secured funding for citywide road paving to begin as soon as May. A $2.5 million Municipal Road and Bridge Revolving Fund loan was closed by Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank for use on street paving projects in the west side of the city.
Mayor Donald Grebien, whose priority since taking office has been to upgrade aging road infrastructure, said he is grateful for the support.
“Thanks to this low-cost loan from Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank, we will make major progress repaving roads across the city starting this spring. We appreciate the Infrastructure Bank’s assistance in working with us to obtain this needed funding to upgrade our roads,” he said.
“Roads are a critical, basic city service and we are pleased to provide low-cost financing to the city of Pawtucket for their city-wide road paving program,” said Jeffrey Diehl, CEO of the Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank.
The city has a tentative list of roads that will be repaved, which is still awaiting final approval. According to Grace Voll of the mayor’s office, each road throughout the city is assessed by the Department of Public Works, and a comprehensive list is made, with each street given a letter grade based on the quality of the street, including potholes, uneven pavement, etc.
Input is also taken from residents, mainly regarding the roads that are most complained about.
As far as a timeline for each road paving project, it can vary based on square footage as well as the size and quantity of the project. Traffic instructions will be posted once the road paving begins.
The city last year surpassed 70 percent of local roadways being repaved since Mayor Donald Grebien took office in 2011. The Breeze previously reported how Grebien’s administration commissioned an analysis of all local roadways in order to develop a repaving system based on a complex rating system for condition in 2013.
Here are the road sections on the tentative list for repaving:
• Adelaide Drive, from Alfa Drive to Stephanie Drive
• Alden Street, from Carter Avenue to Armistice Boulevard
• Anderton Avenue, from Stedman Avenue to North Providence town line
• Arlington Street, from Walcott Street to Homestead Street
• Benefit Street, from Rice Street to Maplecrest Drive
• Benefit Street, from Maplecrest Drive to Thurber Street
• Benjamin Street, from Armistice Boulevard to Waterman Street
• Bensley Street, from Pleasant Street to Taft Street
• Beverage Hill Road, from Dodge Street to Notre Dame Avenue and Fortin Avenue to Dodge Street
• Blackstone Avenue, from Middle Street to Front Street
• Blodgett Avenue, from Harvard Street to Auburn Street, Newton Street to Geneva Street, and Sayles Avenue to Harvard Street
• Bradley Street, from Benefit Street to Central Avenue
• Broadway from Tingley Street to McCabe Aveue, Central Avenue to Laurel Street, Appleton Avenue to Amey Street, and Benefit Street to Tingley Street
• Cameron Street, from Tweed Street to Norris Avenue
• Capwell Avenue, from Sayles Avenue to Kelinworth Way and Nottingham Way to Progress Street
• Carnation Street, from Woodbine Street to Park Street
• Charles Street, from Sabin Street to parking lot
• Cleveland Street, from Rhodes Street to Harvey Street, Clyde Street to Rhodes Street, and Fowler Avenue to Shoreham Court
• Clover Street, from Division Street to Johnson Street
• Concord Street, from Providence city line to Colfax Street
• Corrente Avenue, from Columbus Avenue to Martin Street
• Cottage Street from Garrity Street to Cedarbroook Road and Charpentier Avenue to Mowry Street
• County Street, from Wendell Street to Sachem Street
• Dunnell Lane, from dead end to dead end
• Exchange Street, from Broadway to Cottage Street
• Exeter Avenue, from School Street to Prospect Street
• Fern Street, from India Street to Bacon Street
• Ferris Street, from Burgess Street to Ashburne Street and Ashburne Street to Dean Street
• Finch Avenue, from Overland Avenue to Power Road
• Gates Street, from Newport Avenue to Benjamin Street and Annie Street to Greenslitt Avenue
• George Bennett Highway, from Campbell Street to Monticello Road
• Grant Street, from High Street to Montgomery Street
• Grotto Avenue, from Smithfield Avenue to Legion Drive
• Hanover Avenue, from Grand Avenue to Liverpool Avenue and Newport Avenue to Grand Avenue
• Harris Street, from Tweed Street to Cottage Street
• Hatfield Street, from Alfred Street to Vine Street
• Hazel Street, from Hawthorne Street to Lincoln town line
• High Street, from Jackson Street to Central Falls line and Barton Street to Jackson Street
• Hughes Avenue, from Newport Avenut to Downes Avenue
• Hyde Avenue, from Waterman Street to Gates Street and Armistice Boulevard to Waterman Street
• Jefferson Avenue, from West Avenue to Randall Street
• Kimball Avenue, from Dunnell Avenue to Boutwell Street
• Knowles Street, from West Avenue to Pawtucket Avenue
• Lafayette Street, from East Avenue to Roberta Avenue
• Leicester Way, from Progress Street to Nottingham Way
• Lincoln Avenue, From Farrell Street to Tally Street and Columbus Avenue to Farrell Street
• Link Street, from John Street to Coyle Avenue
• Lonsdale Avenue, from Baldwin Street to Centre Street
• Manton Street, from Lloyd Phillip Court to Whirlaway Place
• Martin Street, from Burgess Avenue to Hand Street
• Melrose Avenue, from Prospect Street to Rhode Island Avenue
• Montgomery Street, from Humes Street to Miller Street
• Moshassuck Street, from Main Street to Esten Avenue
• Narragansett Avenue, from Alexander McGregor Road to King Phillip Road and Anawan Road to Pequot Road
• Nathaniel Avenue, from Smithfield Road to Power Road
• Oakdale Avenue, from Dorman Avenue to North Providence line
• Olive Street, from Barton Street to parking lot
• Oriole Avenue, from Overland Avenue to Acorn Street
• Pine Street, from Harrison Street to South Union Street
• Prospect Street, from Linwood Avenue to Melrose Avenue
• Randall Street, from Mulberry Street to West Avenue
• Ridgewood Road, from Newport Avenue to Lincoln Avenue
• Roosevelt Avenue, from Main Street to Exchange Street and Fountain Street to Cole Street
• Rosewood Street, from Prospect Street to School Street
• Senate Street, from Newport Avenue to Calder Street
• Sisson Street, from Pawtucket Avenue to West Avenue
• Slade Street, from Newport Avenue to Tweed Street
• South Union Street, from Pine Street to George Street
• Spring Street, from Grove Street to Cottage Street
• Stafford Street, from Ballston Avenue to Brookdale Boulevard
• Sturman Street, from Weeden Street to West Carpenter Street
• Suffolk Avenue, from Grand Avenue to Newport Avenue
• Thurber Street, from Central Avenue to Benefit Street
• Trieste Street, from Oneida Street to Fillmore Street and Fillmore to Buchanan Street
• And Varnum Avenue, from Smithfield Avenue to Power Road
