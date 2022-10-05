Women leaders of Pawtucket
Gathering at the Slater Mill in downtown Pawtucket on Sunday were, from left, Rep. Leonela Felix, primary winner Cherie Cruz, Rep. Mary Ann Shallcross Smith, Rep. Katherine Kazarian, Rep. Brianna Henries, Rep. Karen Alzate, Rep. Mary Duffy Messier, and primary winner Jennifer Stewart.

 Breeze photo by Ethan Shorey

PAWTUCKET – For the first time ever, barring a surprise or two in the November election, all eight state representative seats in Pawtucket will be represented by women, and several of those are women of color.

Incumbent Democrats and newcomers who won their September primaries met at Slater Mill on Sunday to celebrate this potential monumental milestone, one they relish being part of after decades of men being in these positions.

