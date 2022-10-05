Gathering at the Slater Mill in downtown Pawtucket on Sunday were, from left, Rep. Leonela Felix, primary winner Cherie Cruz, Rep. Mary Ann Shallcross Smith, Rep. Katherine Kazarian, Rep. Brianna Henries, Rep. Karen Alzate, Rep. Mary Duffy Messier, and primary winner Jennifer Stewart.
PAWTUCKET – For the first time ever, barring a surprise or two in the November election, all eight state representative seats in Pawtucket will be represented by women, and several of those are women of color.
Incumbent Democrats and newcomers who won their September primaries met at Slater Mill on Sunday to celebrate this potential monumental milestone, one they relish being part of after decades of men being in these positions.
Women in politics have expectations that men never had, said Rep. Karen Alzate, who is going unopposed this year in House District 60, but they embrace those expectations as a standard that should be in place for every politician. The fact, she said, is the women of Pawtucket, who are reflective of the city’s demographics, are doing a great job leading.
Five incumbent Democrats who won their primaries still face challengers in the November election, including District 64 Rep. Brianna Henries, facing independent Antonio Desimas; District 63 Rep. Katherine Kazarian, facing Republican Anthony Sionni; District 61 Rep. Leonela Felix, facing Republican Richard Karsulavitch; District 62 Rep. Mary Duffy Messier, facing Republican Wayne Charbonneau and independent David Coughlin; and District 46 Rep. Mary Ann Shallcross Smith, facing independent Angelo Kapsimalis.
Democrats and primary winners Cherie Cruz, in House District 58, Jennifer Stewart, in House District 59, and Karen Alzate, in House District 60, are all running unopposed. Stewart defeated Jean Philippe Barros in the District 59 primary, while Cruz will replace former Rep. Carlos Tobon, who did not run again after reports on his questionable business dealings.
Districts 63 and 64 are East Providence districts that now have small slivers of Pawtucket in them, while District 46 is a Lincoln district with a small portion of Pawtucket included.
Stewart said all of these women have something in common: They want great things for Pawtucket and they’re willing to do the work to make it happen.
Felix and Kazarian said these women don’t all agree on every issue, but they’re respectful through the disagreement. You can’t bash other people and expect to work well with them, Felix said.
Cruz agreed, saying none of this is personal for these women, but about public service and meeting the needs of people, which is what women naturally do to begin with.
Henries said she’s so happy to have the support of fellow women, saying they’ve come to bat for her several times during legislative sessions.
When she looks at this group of women supporting each other in politics, said Shallcross Smith, she can’t help but be reminded that women didn’t even have the right to vote a little more than 100 years ago.
“We’ve come a long way,” she said.
House Speaker Joe Shekarchi’s respect for women has also made it easier for women in the General Assembly to feel valued, said the local lawmakers.
