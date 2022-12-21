PAWTUCKET – The Blackstone Valley Regional Transfer Station, long a source of debate on the present and future of sanitation services in Pawtucket, will soon cease to be operated by a private company and will go back to being a municipal facility for the first time in years.
Director of Administration Dylan Zelazo said that under the contract between the city and transfer station operator MTG, or Waste Connections Inc., a two-year period to construct a new building on the existing transfer station site on Grotto Avenue expires this week. Over the last two years, the vendor has worked to acquire the necessary permitting for the facility and create final designs.
“Due to COVID-related delays, intensive permitting review, and other challenges, the process has been delayed,” said Zelazo. “Additionally, with a potential to move forward on an extended timeframe, the unprecedented cost inflation and operational challenges of the last couple years have grown the potential cost of the modernized facility by orders of magnitude.”
Working with the Pawtucket City Council, led by District 6 Councilor Marlena Martins Stachowiak, Mayor Donald Grebien has determined that the arrangement is no longer in the financial best interest of taxpayers, said Zelazo. Over the next several months, the city will work with the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management and the vendor on an appropriate transition to reduce the overall facility operations and budgetary requirements. After that transition, the plan will be for curbside trash and recycling to be hauled directly to Rhode Island Resource Recovery in Johnston.
The city will maintain a transfer station option, and Pawtucket residents and the Department of Public Works will still be able to drop materials.
Though moving to a system of direct hauling to the landfill instead of taking curbside municipal collections to the transfer facility will cost hundreds of thousands of dollars more, he said, it will be far less than it would cost to now upgrade the transfer station to specifications, which is simply “not the right financial move.”
WCI was trying its best, said Zelazo, but COVID caused numerous issues. The company cleared the hurdle of permitting for stormwater management, but the rest of its operating plan still hadn’t been reviewed, so a multi-year extension was needed.
MTG and WCI still have two years left on their contract with the city, and officials are negotiating now on the higher costs.
Residents will still see their trash picked up, but commercial trash operations will cease after the transition, meaning no more of the commercial trucks going back and forth to the Grotto Avenue transfer station, said Zelazo.
These new operations will actually be even more scaled back than when the city operated its own trash pickup and operation of the transfer station years ago, said Zelazo, as back then a contractor would consolidate trash before bringing it to the Johnston landfill.
Operations could be modified at some point, he said, such as maybe expanding to allow small businesses in Pawtucket to use the transfer station for drop-offs, but officials have to think through specifics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.