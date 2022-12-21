Pawtucket City Seal

PAWTUCKET – The Blackstone Valley Regional Transfer Station, long a source of debate on the present and future of sanitation services in Pawtucket, will soon cease to be operated by a private company and will go back to being a municipal facility for the first time in years.

Director of Administration Dylan Zelazo said that under the contract between the city and transfer station operator MTG, or Waste Connections Inc., a two-year period to construct a new building on the existing transfer station site on Grotto Avenue expires this week. Over the last two years, the vendor has worked to acquire the necessary permitting for the facility and create final designs.

