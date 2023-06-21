PAWTUCKET – A controversial and narrow vote to choose Patricia Royal as the next head of city schools could have long-term reverberations within the district, where teachers were strongly opposed to the process that saw Royal selected.
The search for a superintendent came to an end last Wednesday, June 14, with a motion passed for the job to go to Patricia Royal.
School board member Erin Dube, who led the superintendent search subcommittee that ended up being overruled in this process, had endorsed top-two finalist Alexandra Montes McNeil.
Dube said she was impressed with Montes McNeil “as a proven leader and someone with a track record on her resume. I saw her as a thoughtful leader, somebody who understood the challenges that we face in Pawtucket and understood the value of reaching out for assistance to better understand how to get creative solutions,” Dube said.
Dube noted that Montes McNeil was the only candidate who moved forward unanimously through the superintendent process, but a quartet of school board members disagreed, preferring Royal instead.
Regarding Royal, Dube found her to present as a strong leader but said she doesn’t have the substance to show she understands the challenges she’s going to be facing in the district. “I think that in the future she could be a strong leader of this district but I don’t think she’s the right leader right now,” Dube said.
Jennifer Carney, who is a colleague of Royal’s on the Providence Public Schools executive team, where Carney is chief data and assessment officer and Royal works as assistant superintendent of elementary schools, disagreed with Dube, saying Royal stood out.
“I think about the grace and class that she showed walking through this very tense last meeting and personally addressed the teachers in the room,” Carney said, referencing when Royal was asked by member Marsha Fernandes about how she would work with teachers after they opposed the process that saw the superintendent candidate field opened back up to four people to allow Royal back in as a finalist.
About Montes McNeil, Carney said she did not answer her questions about data and has not done any facilities work.
“Therefore, my vote stands with Ms. Royal,” Carney said, right before the motion to name Royal as the new superintendent was passed.
Both Montes McNeil and Royal were interviewed at the June 6 School Committee meeting, where they were asked about their thoughts on detentions, suspensions, and the safety of the schools, among other topics.
The committee’s move to reopen the superintendent search to four candidates, after the subcommittee had whittled it to two, has led to heightened tensions both on the committee, members have told The Breeze privately, and among teachers.
Teachers spoken to prior to last week’s vote were predicting Royal’s selection, saying this decision, as Fernandes openly stated, was largely about the race of the candidates and the chance for more students to have someone in place who looks like them.
The final 4-3 vote saw Carney, Fernandes, and members Kim Grant and Jay Charbonneau vote for Royal, while Dube, Joanne Bonollo and Chairperson Jim Chellel voted for Montes McNeil. Charbonneau had voted against opening up the field to let Royal back in as an eliminated finalist.
The selection was hailed by those in the wider education community, some of whom highlighted that Royal is the first African American woman to be chosen as a superintendent in Rhode Island.
Previous comments by School Committee members about them being the ultimate deciders of the next superintendent, and not the subcommittee of various stakeholders, had rankled teachers.
Ron Beaupre, president of the Pawtucket Teachers’ Alliance, issued the following statement on behalf of the union:
“We, the teachers, education support professionals, related service providers, paraprofessionals, administrators, and families of Pawtucket’s children, were not heard. Only those closest to our students can truly make the most effective decisions for their success,” he said. “Yet, four members of the Pawtucket School Committee appear to believe more strongly in demonstrating their authority as the governing body of the Pawtucket School Department than in those who do the work with our students every day. The decision made by these four members tonight appears to be based solely on personal agendas, friendships, promises, or simple politics, rather than what is best for the Pawtucket School Department.”
While this is not the outcome supported by the union, he said, “our work continues. The Pawtucket Teachers’ Alliance has a long-standing reputation of collaboration, cooperation, and strong solidarity. We have and will always advocate for and do what is best for those we serve and those we represent. That will not change.”
