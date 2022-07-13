PAWTUCKET – With just two days left to collect signatures for nomination papers, the 13 candidates aiming for Pawtucket School Committee are spending their days knocking on the doors of residents.
The Valley Breeze previously spoke with several of the candidates, and caught up with others this week.
Asked about the large number of candidates seeking election to the School Committee, incumbent Gerard Charbonneau attributed it, in part, to city residents observing the work of the existing committee over the past several years.
“Success breeds success, right?” he said. “When people look at wanting to get involved in the community, and they look at what we’ve been able to accomplish in conjunction with the mayor’s office, City Council, and taxpayers, I think people naturally want to be a part of that.”
However, with multiple, big-ticket upcoming projects, he added, residents may “want some experience at the helm.” Charbonneau, a resident of Daggett Avenue, is a four-term member and was chairperson of the committee for seven years, from 2015 through June of last year. He currently chairs the facilities subcommittee.
Both of his children attend Pawtucket public schools. His son just graduated from Tolman, where his daughter is a rising senior. Charbonneau said his decisions reflect both a business and parent perspective.
“I’ve run on a platform of every child in every school and I think we’ve delivered on that, I think I’ve delivered on that,” he said.
Now seeking a fifth term, he said he’s excited to see the continued investment in local education with the rebuilding of district schools, including Potter-Burns, Henry Winters, the upcoming Baldwin Elementary reconstruction, and more. He said he has always recognized taxpayers’ support of schools and has protected that trust with tough building contracts.
Fellow incumbent Kimberly Grant, a resident of Woodbury Street, has announced a bid for a fourth term on the Pawtucket School Committee. Grant served two terms from 2014 to 2018. She vacated her seat and ran unsuccessfully for a spot on the City Council in 2018, taking two years away from an elected position before returning to the school board in 2020.
She said she is looking to continue work renovating district school buildings and curriculum to attract new families as well as retain local alumni who may raise their own children through city schools.
“I want to run to make sure I can be part of this and help move this city forward, and help bridge those relationships with the city members,” Grant said.
In her tenure, she has served on both the facilities subcommittee and as chairperson of the special education subcommittee. Through this work, she says she has advocated “for what is right for all the students in our district,” and for accessibility in schools. The subcommittee has secured funds with the support of the full committee for an accessible van, and worked with administration to purchase new furniture for their transition area, an area where students with special needs continue their education after graduation until they are 21.
“I firmly believe as a member of the present committee we have done many things to help make changes for the better in the district, but still have a lot more to do and I would like to continue to be part of the collaboration,” Grant said.
Two-term member Stephen Larbi, a resident of Riley Street, echoed fellow incumbents in saying he wants to continue the work the committee has done as a whole. He also said he hopes to continue exploring ways for the district to improve social/emotional learning, and improve policy and procedure to provide quality education for all students. A former Shea student and chair of the policy subcommittee, he said he spends time reviewing policies to ensure they are reflective of inclusive language and that there are “fair and equitable practices” in place.
Another area Larbi has committed to, he said, is “increasing student empowerment” in choices affecting their district. He also works with the Pawtucket Youth Commission, a group of district high school students who conduct community service and leadership activities throughout the year.
“My next step with them is to get them placements, potentially, in subcommittees so that we can really live out the saying of student empowerment and giving students a voice,” Larbi said. “All of the decisions we make affect them and I think it’s important we find ways to include them in this democratic process and make sure we are actually listening to what our students are saying.”
New candidate Jennifer Dawn Carney, a resident of Enfield Street and former Pawtucket educator, said she is “delighted to have an opportunity to once again serve my community and the youth of our city.”
Her youngest child will be at 7th-grader at Goff, and her eldest two children have graduated. She said she has a long history of personal and professional relationships with teachers and faculty in Pawtucket, and she understands what teachers and students need.
She previously worked in the district as a literary specialist and director of curriculum and instruction. In January 2020, she took a job as the director of school system planning and improvement for the Rhode Island Department of Education. Since February of this year, she has worked as the chief data and assessment officer for the Providence Public School District.
Carney said her career has prepared her to “ask the right questions” to “be clear about where growth and change needs to occur.” She also said she is experienced in finding proven evidenced based interventions to close any noted gaps in education or student care.
“Having attended Pawtucket public schools as well as having worked inside the schools and in the central office, I am confident that I bring the experience necessary to be an asset on the School Committee,” Carney said.
