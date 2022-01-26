PAWTUCKET – On Monday, the Pawtucket School Committee held a special meeting to discuss district-wide improvements to special education facilities.
Officials conducted a full assessment of Pawtucket schools’ special education programs. They decided to enhance ADA compliant bathrooms, as well as enhancements to specialized classrooms where students can focus on learning life skills.
After reviewing the specialized classrooms, Supt. Cheryl McWilliams and her team said that they felt as though it would be good to enhance the specialized classroom spaces by upgrading old kitchens and functioning spaces in order to have locations where students can practice daily functional living skills such as how to properly cook, wash and fold laundry and make beds.
They said that there was an opportunity to be proactive with students learning those skills in a living environment and with updates to the specialized classrooms within the district, they could accomplish that.
One of these updates specifically included the special education facility at Joseph Jenks Middle School, where an alley kitchen with an oven, sink, and space for students to be able to learn how to adequately provide for themselves were noted as in need of being upgraded.
Chairwoman Erin Dube informed the committee that they could approve a motion to move forward with the updates and go out to bid for appliances in order to come up with a clear plan where the money they receive for the updates could be spent.
School Committee Members Gerard Charbonneau, Kim Grant and Joanne Bonollo all aired their appreciation to administrators for getting the necessary list of enhancements completed as quickly as they did.
Charbonneau said that he fully supported the enhancements to the special education facilities and was appreciative of the quick turnaround.
Grant thanked McWilliams and her team for going to the schools and analyzing the appliances and how the spaces could be improved for students.
Bonollo echoed Charbonneau and Grant’s thanks.
“We requested clarification on a lot of things; thank you to everyone who clarified for the decision, we can make decisions, without the detail and it’s something we need, and” Bonollo said. “Would like to thank everyone for that.”
Charbonneau made a motion to approve the expenditures of the special education improvements. The motion passed unanimously.
