PAWTUCKET School Bus Routes for 2022 Aug 29, 2022

Below you can find the link to the 2022 Pawtucket School Bus Routes.

http://www.psdri.net/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/2022-2023-Bus-Stops-as-of-August-22-2022.pdf

Tags Agnes E. Little Elementary School Curvin Mccabe Elementary School Elizabeth Baldwin Elementary School Fallon Memorial Elementary School Flora S. Curtis Elementary School Francis J. Varieur Elementary School Henry J. Winters Elementary School M. Virginia Cunningham Elementary School Nathanael Green Elementary Schhol Potter-burns Elementary School Joseph Jenks Middle School Lynman B. Goff Middle School Samuel Slater Middle School Charles E. Shea Senior High School William E. Tolman Senior High School Jacqueline Walsh School For The Arts Bus Route Pawtucket
