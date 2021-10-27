PAWTUCKET – School board members are expressing their frustration over vendors not providing the services they promised and not being held accountable in providing appropriate learning conditions for students and staff during ongoing school upgrades.
At an Oct. 12 meeting, member Gerard Charbonneau said the committee has fallen into a pattern of “comfortability” with slideshows and pictures that vendors are presenting that don’t match reality.
“We can’t keep continually accepting slideshows that show utopia when that is not what is happening,” Charbonneau said. “It’s time to get back to the business of holding people accountable for delivering what they said they would deliver.”
The two main subjects that led to frustrations surrounded the Curvin-McCabe Elementary School project update and the purchasing of a cargo van for the school’s IT department.
The Curvin-McCabe project update was given by a representative from Colliers International, which the Pawtucket School Committee had been working with on multiple projects.
A Colliers representative said there have been some delays in mechanical parts shipping to them that would hinder them from completing heating installation project on the exact day they had previously stated, but the part was supposed to be coming in later that week, and that they would be able to complete the job in a timely manner.
Charbonneau questioned why the piece being delayed was of such importance. Frustrated with the answers, the committee asked for a narrative to be written up.
“Maybe I’ve been overly frustrated over the last month or two, but I just want to remind this committee that we were successful because we challenged some vendors,” Charbonneau said. “We held people accountable, we looked for answers, we didn’t just accept what was first given to us.”
Charbonneau said he has started sensing that at Curvin-McCabe Elementary, the vendors were not being questioned or held accountable enough. He said that because of a lack of questioning, vendors were failing to provide what they had been hired to do.
“If for some reason this gets prolonged and it doesn’t ship, is there any harm to anything, if say, for example, that little part does not really come in and the heat needs to be turned on,” committee member Kimberly Grant asked. There would be no danger, according to Colliers.
“My point in the mechanical conversation earlier is, I don’t want to find this committee sitting back here in a month and half where we still haven’t gotten the mechanicals and now we’re dealing with an environment or atmosphere at Curvin that is not conducive to learning,” Charbonneau said. “We have some of that at Curvin already.”
The committee decided to postpone the motion to purchase a cargo van for the school’s IT department due to changes in the car model, warranty, and technology. The committee passed motions to approve play yard upgrades at Cunningham Elementary School and a new fence at Varieur Elementary School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.