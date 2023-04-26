Curtis playground
The Curtis School playground is now missing all of its swings.

 Breeze photo by Ethan Shorey

PAWTUCKET – Families concerned about the condition of two local school playgrounds will have to wait until next summer to see major upgrades.

The Pawtucket School Committee is now doing homework on whether to shut down the Curtis Elementary School playground off Benefit Street temporarily in response to concerns raised by parent Sarah Seelbach and others about removed and broken equipment and resulting lack of safety.

