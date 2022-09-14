PAWTUCKET – Sometime during the latter part of 1992, Ernie Marot, a retired Providence College chef, founded the Pawtucket Soup Kitchen in response to the growing problem of hunger insecurity in Pawtucket and surrounding communities.

At that time, states a letter seeking support in this 30th-anniversary year, there were no meal sites available in the area, and Marot began by distributing sandwiches to hungry people, observing great demand from the start.

