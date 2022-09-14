PAWTUCKET – Sometime during the latter part of 1992, Ernie Marot, a retired Providence College chef, founded the Pawtucket Soup Kitchen in response to the growing problem of hunger insecurity in Pawtucket and surrounding communities.
At that time, states a letter seeking support in this 30th-anniversary year, there were no meal sites available in the area, and Marot began by distributing sandwiches to hungry people, observing great demand from the start.
It’s now 2022 and the Pawtucket Soup Kitchen, under the leadership of Director Adrienne Marchetti, is still providing meals to those in need, no questions asked. The effort has grown considerably, now offering breakfast, lunch and dinner six days per week, remaining the only meal site in the Blackstone Valley that offers this service, according to Marchetti and her team of volunteers.
This Friday, Sept. 16, the Soup Kitchen will celebrate 30 years of service to the community with an event at the Pawtucket Country Club, 900 Armistice Blvd. The keynote speaker will be Javier Montanez, superintendent of Providence schools. Recipients of the 2022 Ernie Marot Humanitarian Awards will be honored, including Greg Perreira and the Guevremont family.
“The awards recognize the outstanding people in our community who have supported us,” said Marchetti.
Perreira started the Soup Kitchen’s garden as his Eagle project more than a decade ago, and he and his family have been back every year to till the soil and donate the plants for it.
During the pandemic, while people were sitting at home, said Marchetti, members of the Guevremont family, particularly Paul Jr. and Hannah, were watching the news and seeing people going without food and decided to do something, holding two massive food drives and collecting thousands of pounds of food.
“It was incredible the amount of food,” said Marchetti. “It was so outstanding to see that kind of response.
They’ll also be inducting board members Ray Gannon, who turned 102 this year, and Brother Michael Reis into the Pawtucket Soup Kitchen Hall of Fame as part of the event, which is sponsored by the Horan Law Office on Armistice Boulevard.
“They’re both incredible men, very inspiring and great role models for the men in our Soup Kitchen,” said Marchetti.
Montanez has an inspiring story of his own, she said, overcoming homelessness to get his doctorate and lead the schools in the district where he grew up.
“What a great story,” she said. “It shows how homelessness doesn’t have to define you.”
Friday’s event will allow wonderful camaraderie that hasn’t been seen in three years since before the pandemic, she said.
“We get to celebrate the house that Ernie built,” she said, adding that some of Marot’s family will be there as well.
It can feel strange sometimes to celebrate the idea of feeding homeless people, she said, but when once considers that the Soup Kitchen served some 7,300 unduplicated meals each month over the summer, and was able to meet the needs of hungry people, “that’s something to celebrate.”
Marot, she said, was such a humble man with a simple vision, and his dream has turned into such a strong and viable organization.
“It’s a remarkable legacy for Ernie,” she said.
The event is sold out, but for more on supporting the Pawtucket Soup Kitchen and helping the organization meet the demands of higher food costs, call 401-258-4616, or visit www.pawtucketsoupkitchen.org.
