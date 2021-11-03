PAWTUCKET – When the pandemic first started in early 2020 and the Pawtucket Soup Kitchen implemented safety protocols and more of a food delivery system instead of hosting big gatherings, the thought was that it would be a temporary reality to make sure the health of others wasn’t compromised.
But Director Adrienne Marchetti told The Breeze this week that just as consumer habits and workplace trends have shifted, “everything has changed” when it comes to serving the homeless.
The people who once came to the facility on Walcott Street no longer come, she said. When she meets them downtown as she’s handing out sandwiches and they tell her how hungry they are, she reminds them that the Soup Kitchen is serving dinner, but their response is almost always that it’s too far.
“Not many people are eating at the Soup Kitchen, which is so contrary to the model that we always used,” she said. “If we get 20, that’s a lot.”
She added, “They didn’t think it was too far pre-pandemic, but life changed. There are all these nuances that we never expected to happen. We just need to think outside the box and make things work.”
And Marchetti said she doesn’t see the trend reversing. Not only do more people prefer to be at home to eat, they also became accustomed to having food delivered to them on the streets during the pandemic.
“You do wonder, is that where this whole soup kitchen model is headed?” she said.
Marchetti said the facility has seen a gradual decline of in-person meals served over the past year. In response, she is doing nearly all deliveries, bringing sandwiches to homeless encampments and hotels where homeless people are staying.
The city is seeing more homeless people, she said, but they’re not congregating as much in large encampments since the “chaos” involving the Taft Street encampment nearly a year ago when residents were told to leave to make way for a new soccer stadium.
“They’re trying to be more discreet,” she said.
Part of what made those encampments so conspicuous was the large volume of items that various groups just dropped off, she said, creating clutter. People mean well, she said, but ultimately it’s better to take on such initiatives through a social service organization that knows what it’s doing. People regularly give her food, clothing and tents, she said, and she’s happy to deliver it.
The Soup Kitchen is serving more people overall, she said, and inflation is making the task of feeding them more challenging than it’s been in a long time. The earned income tax credit and food stamp enhancements were good things, she said, but people are realizing that their money isn’t going as far.
“It’s appalling,” she said of some of the prices she’s encountering for a loaf of bread and other items, not to mention the gas to deliver the goods. “I don’t think anyone anticipated it to be this drastic,” and she said she expects it to get worse.
Donors are also being impacted by the same inflation, she said, so someone who might have given 10 boxes of stuffing before might give four or five now.
“It’s a challenge right now,” she said.
With such low turnout for meals, she said, volunteers have also been discouraged, as so much of the experience of feeling helpful is being able to interact with people and see them being fed. She said she’s trying to give them tasks, such as cleaning out the garden or sorting canned goods, but it’s just not the same without the human contact.
Without the basecamp being what it was, the process of feeding the hungry is a daily search, often including plenty of mosquito bites.
“It’s an adventure,” said Marchetti, laughing.
After receiving some COVID grants with transportation funding included, she has tried to incentivize homeless by telling them that if they eat at the Soup Kitchen 20 times per month, they can get a free bus pass at the end of it, but that also comes with its challenges, said Marchetti, as the clientele she’s working with often start off well but then forget, losing out on the pass in the end. She said she’s trying to find other creative ways to address the challenge.
For more on the Pawtucket Soup Kitchen, visit www.pawtucketsoupkitchen.org .
