Stadium progresses
As seen after the end of the work day on Monday, concrete walls are going up at the Stadium at Tidewater Landing in Pawtucket, where work continues daily.

 Breeze photo by Ethan Shorey

PAWTUCKET – Construction on a new soccer stadium at Tidewater Landing is continuing on uninterrupted, with concrete and rebar forming the base foundation for coming steel on the riverfront.

“Construction on the Stadium at Tidewater Landing is moving ahead and crews are on site making progress every day,” said Mike Raia, spokesperson for Rhode Island FC. “Rhode Island FC is also accelerating work to prepare for the inaugural 2024 season.”

