PAWTUCKET – Construction on a new soccer stadium at Tidewater Landing is continuing on uninterrupted, with concrete and rebar forming the base foundation for coming steel on the riverfront.
“Construction on the Stadium at Tidewater Landing is moving ahead and crews are on site making progress every day,” said Mike Raia, spokesperson for Rhode Island FC. “Rhode Island FC is also accelerating work to prepare for the inaugural 2024 season.”
Coach Khano Smith has had several scouting trips, the club continues to hire front office staff, and the organization is planning a grand opening of team headquarters and a team store at 175 Main St. in downtown Pawtucket in the coming weeks, according to Raia.
It was unclear as of press time whether team representatives still believe there’s a chance the stadium could be ready for the 2024 season, even as they continue to explore alternative sites.
There is still no exact date for steelwork, but it’s expected to get started this spring, according to various parties associated with the project.
Conversations are still ongoing and progressing on financing for the project after a previously announced delay on closing the deal due to difficult market conditions.
No public funds have gone into the project to this point, according to officials.
