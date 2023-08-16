PAWTUCKET – With closing on public and private financing for the new Tidewater Stadium now expected this fall, construction work is expected to restart within a couple of weeks, according to city officials.
Representatives from Rhode Island FC announced last week that they’d raised the funds needed and obtained letters of commitment on private debt, and now Dimeo Construction is expected to re-mobilize subcontractors on the stadium work this month, said Dylan Zelazo, director of administration for Mayor Donald Grebien.
“It’s super exciting,” he said. “There’s been lots of hard work to get to this point, and Brett (Johnson) and his team deserve a lot of credit.”
Contractors had previously ceased work after it was revealed that Fortuitous Partners hadn’t raised the needed levels of private investment to move the project forward.
Despite the negative “noise” surrounding the stadium project, they were able to get the investors needed to continue the work, said Zelazo, an impressive feat.
“We’re extremely happy to have such committed partners,” he said.
The process now involves efforts to secure grants that will make way for the city to proceed with a new riverwalk and pedestrian bridge, said Zelazo.
Officials are working very closely with the developers to line up public and private financing to have a simultaneous closing “sometime this fall,” said Zelazo.
Fortuitous Partners announced last week that it had secured the final needed equity investment and acquired letters of commitment from lenders committed to providing private financing in accordance with the terms of the developers’ public-private partnership with the city of Pawtucket and the state of Rhode Island.
Fortuitous Partners is developing the Tidewater Landing project in Pawtucket and has invested nearly $30 million of private capital into the construction of the project.
“Once complete, the private investment in Tidewater Landing will represent the largest investment of private capital in any development in Rhode Island in over a century,” stated a release.
In a letter to the City Council, Fortuitous Director of Development Daniel Kroeber said they are making progress on phase 1B of the project. Fortuitous recently worked with city staff on submitting brownfield redevelopment grants to the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, he said, and if awarded, they will provide critical funds to clean up contamination on both the Town Landing and Division Street properties, the first sequence for redevelopment work.
Fortuitous has also provided notice of award to a land surveying group for both on-site and off-site infrastructure improvements, said Kroeber, working with city staff on issuing a request for proposals for professional design services for all public and private infrastructure improvements, including the pedestrian bridge, off-site roadway enhancements, riverwalk and park design, and building design.
“Engaging the design professionals is the next step in pre-development work as we look to design and permit the multi-family housing and retail components of the project,” he wrote.
“We are committed to Rhode Island and have been from Day One. The Tidewater Landing project will transform downtown Pawtucket and provide state residents with a team that is for all of Rhode Island,” said Brett Johnson, Fortuitous Partners founder and partner and co-founder and chairman of Rhode Island FC. “The global pressures on development are real, but we have believed in this project from the beginning and have put tens of millions of private investment into the project to get it started. Now that the private funding has been secured, we are excited to complete the stadium through this public-private partnership with the city and state.”
Despite global financial challenges, the Fortuitous Partners development team raised another $14.5 million of private equity over the last two months without taking on any additional debt, they announced. The additional equity investment announced last week signifies the completion of the development team’s equity raise, and both the stadium and Rhode Island FC are fully capitalized. In all, Fortuitous Partners and Rhode Island FC have combined to raise $50 million in private equity.
Rhode Island FC will play its inaugural season next year at Bryant University’s Beirne Stadium. The Stadium at Tidewater Landing will be the permanent home of Rhode Island FC.
