Stadium
Construction on the new Pawtucket soccer stadium, shown here as of last Friday, is expected to start up again soon.

 Breeze photo by Ethan Shorey

PAWTUCKET – With closing on public and private financing for the new Tidewater Stadium now expected this fall, construction work is expected to restart within a couple of weeks, according to city officials.

Representatives from Rhode Island FC announced last week that they’d raised the funds needed and obtained letters of commitment on private debt, and now Dimeo Construction is expected to re-mobilize subcontractors on the stadium work this month, said Dylan Zelazo, director of administration for Mayor Donald Grebien.

