PAWTUCKET – City elementary school students surveyed by a local educator say current food and drink options for lunch just aren’t cutting it.
Jodie Olivo, math interventionist at Curvin-McCabe Elementary School, told school board members that on a “plain milk day,” 100 or so plain milks are consumed by students at the school on a given day, according to Aramark food service, but on Tuesday or Thursday “chocolate milks days,” significantly more than 200 chocolate milks are served.
The difference in sugar increases by about six grams, said Olivo.
Previous food service providers offered mini water bottles as a choice at lunch, she said, but with none of those available these days, students who want water are limited to the bottle filler, when most don’t have bottles, or the “bubbler,” as she knows it by, and many are disgusted to put their mouth near the spigot. Juice is only offered at breakfast.
Olivo said her survey of 100 students gave them choices between plain milk, flavored milk and water, and only one of them chose plain milk. Another 29 had water as their top choice, and 70 chose flavored milk.
Of those who went with flavored milk as their top choice, 39 chose strawberry, 23 picked coffee milk, and eight chose chocolate milk. Students, said Olivo, were very excited to voice their opinions.
Water bottles are allowed out of the cafeteria, while milk is not, she noted. Most students say they would like water daily in addition to their other beverage options, and if they had water bottles, that would be an easy fix, said Olivo. If they lose their bottle or leave it somewhere currently, there are no other options, she said.
Olivo said students are also “tired of having just chicken options” at lunch. On 11 of 17 school days in April, some type of chicken was on the menu, and on the two Fridays in April where pizza is offered, the only options are chicken or pepperoni. Salad choices were Caesar or strawberry spinach, she said, with only plain milk to drink.
Olivo said she’s willing to share her findings with the School Committee’s wellness subcommittee, seeking as resolutions more compromises on options, including more flavored milk options and variety of lunch choices. School Committee member is looking into the matter more, according to Supt. Lisa Benedetti-Ramzi, and will be bringing it to the subcommittee.
