Dufault honored

From left, Lee Rabbitt, assistant superintendent; Teacher of the Year Bridget Dufault, Principal Bridget Boucher, Assistant Principal James Diko, Assistant Supt. Lisa Benedetti-Ramzi, and Elementary Vice President of the Teacher’s Union Jodie Olivo.

PAWTUCKET – Bridget Dufault, a 1st-grade teacher at Varieur Elementary School, was honored as the Pawtucket Teacher of the Year after eight years of service to the school.

Dufault said she was completely surprised and felt overwhelmed by the honor late last month, which her students got to witness her receiving.

