From left, Lee Rabbitt, assistant superintendent; Teacher of the Year Bridget Dufault, Principal Bridget Boucher, Assistant Principal James Diko, Assistant Supt. Lisa Benedetti-Ramzi, and Elementary Vice President of the Teacher’s Union Jodie Olivo.
PAWTUCKET – Bridget Dufault, a 1st-grade teacher at Varieur Elementary School, was honored as the Pawtucket Teacher of the Year after eight years of service to the school.
Dufault said she was completely surprised and felt overwhelmed by the honor late last month, which her students got to witness her receiving.
“At the end of the school year, we do a recognition of students, and halfway through it, they honored me as Teacher of the Year,” she said. “It was not something I was expecting at all.”
Dufault teaches her 1st-graders all academic subjects including language arts, reading, writing, math, and social studies.
She said her main goal with teaching is to instill a love of learning in her students and inspire them all to become life-long learners and enjoy their education.
“It’s a privilege to watch them learn and grow, and I want them to carry it on all throughout their education,” she said.
For those students who come to her class lacking reading skills, Dufault said she is amazed to see their reactions when they can read on their own. She said it inspires her to continue teaching to see their progress. Dufault said her favorite part about teaching is working with the students and watching them grow.
“I love working with the students and couldn’t do it without my coworkers at school,” she said. “Our principal is so supportive of the teachers and students; she does such a great job that I want to please her.”
Dufault says she is fortunate to be working with her coworkers and having supportive principals who make her want to be better in her everyday job.
“The students are my why and they are my favorite part of teaching,” she said.
A key takeaway of this year and every year for Dufault is the importance of developing positive relationships with students, “one in which they feel supported and are motivated to learn and do their best.”
She said her goal for next year is to continue investing time in her own professional growth by “participating in various professional development opportunities that will help me to further enhance the instruction my students receive.”
Dufault said her students were as surprised as she was by the honor.
“One student said they started crying, another one said they were proud of me, and one student said she was crossing her fingers and toes hoping it was me that would be announced,” she said.
Dufault said she has stayed at Varieur for eight years due to the strong sense of community with committed educators and supportive principals who care deeply about students.
“It’s an honor to be chosen and it’s not lost on me how fortunate I am to have been chosen to work with students and staff and be supported by my principal and vice-principal,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.