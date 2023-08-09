PAWTUCKET – A tentative collective bargaining agreement between the Pawtucket School Committee and Pawtucket Teachers Alliance has been reached and will now head to the City Council for final ratification.
The agreement, which furnishes a three-year renewal of the current teacher’s contract, was ratified by members of the teachers alliance on July 25 and approved by the School Committee on Aug. 2, days after the board had rejected it in a 4-3 vote.
Under the new agreement, which appears unchanged from the one that was rejected and received unanimous approval last week, teachers get a 9 percent salary increase throughout the three-year contract period and will maintain the same level of medical cost sharing for the same medical plan.
The salary increases are directly in line with other city and school contracts, and language amendments were made to the contract allowing teachers to be present when decisions about instructional programming are being made.
“This agreement is symbolic of the mutual respect and understanding that both parties have for each other and the work they do to ensure that our students are and will be successful,” School Committee Chairperson Jim Chellel said. “I feel this agreement is fair to both sides.”
“I am very pleased that we were able to come to an amicable agreement through respectful and responsible negotiations,” said Ronald Beaupre, Pawtucket Teachers’ Alliance president. “This contract represents a fair agreement for the Pawtucket School Department, our members, and the students we serve. I feel we have reached a settlement that the Pawtucket City Council can embrace,” he said.
The agreement came after a crowd of teachers stood in protest at the July 27 School Committee meeting, raising the question of why the committee went from rejecting the contract to compromising on it within days.
“I cannot speak for the committee, but for me, having a week between meetings allowed me time to have my questions answered,” said committee member Gerard Charbonneau.
“The committee referred the CBA back to the subcommittee based on questions I and others had,” he added. “It was never intended to be a ‘no’ vote. The only mechanism to get our questions answered was referring it back to the subcommittee, as no one was available to the committee that evening to answer questions.”
Charbonneau says that once the vote was recorded, “being presented with an up or down vote on approval of the contract is what I believe caused people undue angst.”
He said there was no mention of the PTA already ratifying the agreement.
“Had the chairman shared that with the members, perhaps we could have recessed the first night and reconvened the following evening with the appropriate professionals available. It sure would have saved everyone a lot of unnecessary frustration,” he said.
Chellel said the teachers ratifying the contract had nothing to do with whether the committee approved it. With the constructive criticism from other members on specifics of the contract, he said, there was no questioning of whether teachers had agreed to the contract and they never even got to that point of the discussion, he said, and it was only brought up after the fact.
“I respectfully disagree but completely don’t take it personal that what they were bringing up in executive session, they thought there were issues with contract language that they wanted answers to,” he said.
Chellel said he was thrown off when other issues started getting brought up, and he concedes that he never really had the chance to talk about ratification by the teachers.
