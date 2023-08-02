In protest
Teachers hold signs last Thursday in protest of the Pawtucket School Committee’s vote two days earlier to reject their new contract.

 Breeze photo by LuzJennifer Martinez

PAWTUCKET – A 4-3 vote by the Pawtucket School Committee last week to reject a new contract with the Pawtucket Teachers’ Alliance led to accusations from teachers that school officials are playing political games with their lives and accusations from some school board members that they were made to look bad due to how it all transpired.

Those who sent the contract back for further negotiations scoffed at suggestions that this vote was in any way tied to the teachers previously opposing the appointment of Patricia Royal as superintendent due to concerns over process, despite the same four members voting for Royal and against the contract.

