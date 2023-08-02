PAWTUCKET – A 4-3 vote by the Pawtucket School Committee last week to reject a new contract with the Pawtucket Teachers’ Alliance led to accusations from teachers that school officials are playing political games with their lives and accusations from some school board members that they were made to look bad due to how it all transpired.
Those who sent the contract back for further negotiations scoffed at suggestions that this vote was in any way tied to the teachers previously opposing the appointment of Patricia Royal as superintendent due to concerns over process, despite the same four members voting for Royal and against the contract.
In another sign of increasing tensions between two factions on the committee, member Jay Charbonneau questioned the rationale behind Chairperson Jim Chellel “calling for approval of the collective bargaining agreement” after the committee had already voted to refer the contract back to the negotiations subcommittee.
“For the chairman to ask for a motion to approve the agreement prior to adjourning the meeting, after the majority of the committee had already voted to refer it back, was a disservice to those of us on the committee, the teachers and the taxpayers,” he said.
The vote to refer the contract back to the negotiations subcommittee was reported out by the clerk in public session, and immediately reconvened in open session, said Charbonneau.
Chellel, who has called another meeting to discuss the contract tonight, Aug. 2, defended the process he followed, saying he believes there was a public agenda item that needed to be addressed before the committee could adjourn.
He said it was an “active item,” so when there was a motion to adjourn, he said that it needed to be cleaned up. Member Erin Dube then made the motion to approve the contract, seconded by Joanne Bonollo, and a 4-3 vote to turn it down then happened. Any member can make a motion to table an item, said Chellel, and no one did.
Charbonneau, Kim Grant, Marsha Fernandes and Jen Carney all voted against the teacher contract, while Chellel, Bonollo and Dube voted for it.
More than ever, said Chellel, it seems to be in vogue to throw out accusations without supporting evidence, and that’s what happened here after he simply attempted to follow proper procedure. He said he would never go out of his way to embarrass anyone, and he himself was not embarrassed to vote on the matter. Both teams sat down and negotiated in good faith, he said, and came to a “very solid” contract with 3 percent raises. It’s always a sign of a good contract, he added, when neither side is entirely satisfied with the end result.
Charbonneau coming up to him afterward to tell him how much he’d embarrassed them was disheartening, said Chellel. He said he didn’t feel he could ignore an agenda item, saying he saw it as a “dereliction of duty” to simply walk away.
After the School Committee’s vote against the contract last Tuesday, July 25, teachers turned out en masse for a meeting last Thursday, July 27, many holding signs protesting the vote two days earlier.
Some signs again highlighted teachers’ displeasure with subcommittee work being disregarded in the school board’s votes, an issue they brought up when a new superintendent was recently selected.
One sign read, “You can’t put kids first if you put teachers last,” another stated, “You have made us use our teacher voices,” another said, “Let’s work together,” another stated, “Students and teachers before politics,” and still another said, “Honor your agreement.”
Union leaders said in a post that “subcommittees matter” and urged school leaders to honor their commitment.
The comment on subcommittees was a repeat from when the School Committee, by a vote of the same four people, went against the recommendation of a superintendent search subcommittee two months ago and chose Patricia Royal as the next district leader.
Teachers were privately taking issue with the fact that the committee awarded Royal a contract of nearly $200,000 and use of a car, and then rejected their 3 percent raise.
Charbonneau said he voted to send the collective bargaining agreement back to the negotiation subcommittee because they had no one from the Finance Department to ask questions of.
“These are significant dollars and we owe it to the taxpayers to clearly understand these multi-year agreements,” he said. “For anyone to suggest my vote was in any way anti-teacher is laughable. People know my record of support over the many years for our teachers. That has never changed.”
He said he also has an obligation to the taxpayers of the city to engage in fiscally responsible decision-making.
“I deal with large, complex financial reports daily, and I had questions about this CBA,” he said. “Municipal budgets require a specific financial understanding, and without one of our finance professionals in the meeting, I voted to refer it back.”
Carney couldn’t be reached for comment, and Fernandes declined comment. Representatives from the teachers’ union also didn’t respond to a request for comment.
Member Kim Grant said she voted no because she didn’t feel they had the resources available to them to figure out certain aspects of the contract.
“I think if we had those resources there, we probably would have approved the document that night,” she said.
She took exception to Chellel not having his notes with him from the contract deliberations, and she also mentioned to him that they should have had a finance team member there to answer questions on such an important matter.
What happens, said Grant, if the district gets level-funded next year and can’t afford the raises.
“We do have some great teachers,” she said, and “if we could give them the world, we would,” but the fact is that the district has had a lot of money thrown its way in recent years, and that money is now drying up.
Grant said she was a bit surprised at the reaction from the union, flatly denying any suggestion that this is over animosity related to the selection of the superintendent. People can make assumptions, she said, but the reason she voted the way she did on the top position, when she saw both candidates as equally qualified, was seeing “certain similarities” related to traits in superintendents past “that I know for a fact that the union hasn’t been happy with.”
“I didn’t want to travel down that road again,” she said.
It’s too bad, she added, “that people always look toward the negative,” instead of assuming the best.
“It is never spite, it is always about doing the right thing for everyone,” she said.
Chellel mentioned how the teachers helped out financially during the pandemic, making several allowances, and how they were hoping to continue the district’s momentum in “negotiating in good faith with a good team.”
The ultimate compromise on the contract showed respect to the teachers, Chellel said.
Regarding renegotiations starting tonight, Chellel said he would like to see them done fairly quickly, and he plans to hold multiple special meetings until it is resolved.
On the idea that this vote might have been payback of some kind, Chellel said he certainly hopes not, adding that while he disagrees with some of the points being made, he respects other members completely. These were constructive criticisms, he said, and seemed like legitimate concerns.
“Though I can’t take that idea (payback) off the table, I don’t think that’s what it was,” he said. “Unless I’m the most naïve person in the city, I don’t think that’s what it was.”
Asked for comment this week, Mayor Donald Grebien said his understanding was that the contract was negotiated in good faith and was fair. He said he doesn’t know why it wasn’t approved, but knows that the teachers work hard and have been through a lot the past few years, including staying home during COVID longer than everyone else due to a previous committee’s decision. The decision last week was unprecedented, said the mayor, and he would hope there were no motives related to the previous vote. Teachers should not be used as pawns or in any hint of gamesmanship, he said.
