PAWTUCKET – Local voters have two City Council races and a School Committee race to decide next Tuesday, Sept. 8, with all voters weighing in on the at-large council race and city-wide school board race.
For at-large council, primary winners and Democrats Yesenia Rubio, Michael Araujo and Roberto Moreno will seek to outdistance Republican Michael Cooper.
District 2 incumbent Democrat Mark Wildenhain faces a challenge from Republican Angela Cooke, while all five other district council seats have no challengers.
For school board, independent David Fargnoli seeks to come in the top seven vote-getters against seven Democrats who won their primary, including Kim Grant, Joanne Bonollo, Marsha Fernandes, Erin Dube, Jim Chellel, Jay Charbonneau, and Jennifer Carney.
Mayor Donald Grebien is unopposed after winning his primary battle with Constantino Stratis.
A $330 million new unified Pawtucket High School tops the list of local spending questions on the ballot when voters head to the polls on Nov. 8, with more than four-fifths of that total set to be reimbursed to the city.
The city, after lengthy discussions, is looking to build a new centralized high school at the site of McCoy Stadium, combining Shea High School and Tolman High School.
Advocates for the bond are pointing to what they say is an unprecedented opportunity to build a new state-of-the-art high school, unifying the west and east sides of the city, with only limited dollars coming from local taxpayers.
The city will not have a question on legalizing marijuana licenses, as many other communities have, choosing instead to just allow it to happen.
In Senate District 8, incumbent Democrat Sandra Cano faces a challenge from Republican Cathyann Palocsik, while Senate District 15 incumbent Megan Kallman is unopposed.
In Senate District 16, incumbent Democrat Jonathan Acosta is seeing a challenge from independent Betty Crowley, who previously held the seat as a Democrat before losing it to Acosta.
In House District 57, losing primary candidate, incumbent Democrat James McLaughlin, has mounted a write-in campaign against primary winner Brandon Voas, while Republican Dennis Huard is also running.
In House Districts 58 and 59, primary winners Jennifer Stewart and Cherie Cruz are running unopposed, as is District 60 Rep. Karen Alzate.
Incumbent Democrat Leonela Felix, of House District 61, faces off against Republican Richard Karsulavitch, while District 62 Rep. Mary Duffy Messier faces independent David Coughlin and Republican Wayne Charbonneau.
Katherine Kazarian, in House District 63, is challenged by Republican Anthony Sionni, District 62 Rep. Brianna Henries faces independent Antonio DeSimas, and District 46 Rep. Mary Ann Shallcross Smith is challenged by independent Angelo Kapsimalis.
The Nov. 8 ballot will also feature several more standard questions on borrowing for infrastructure improvements, including $4.1 million in borrowing for public recreation facilities, $18.35 million for public buildings, $1.2 million for upgrades to streets and sidewalks, $3 million for repaving of streets, $1 million for replacement of traffic control devices, $1 million for sewer and sanitation upgrades, and $1 million for reconstruction of bridges, all for the 2024-2025 fiscal years.
Here are summaries of three other questions that will be on the ballot:
• One allowing errors and ineffective clauses within the city charter to be corrected after public hearings by the City Council instead of having a public referendum on editing the material.
• One shifting from local limits on campaign donations to going with the state law on such rules. Local law currently limits donations to one-fifth of the $1,000 donation allowed by state law.
• And one expanding the current Planning Commission from its current five members to seven members.
To find a sample ballot for where you live, visit vote.sos.ri.gov. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day and during regular business hours at City Hall for early voting in the days leading up to Nov. 8.
