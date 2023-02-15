Stadium site

A riverwalk will be developed on both sides of the Pawtucket River, shown here in rendering of the new Tidewater stadium.

PAWTUCKET – Pawtucket is receiving an outsized portion, or about half, of $2.5 million in Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank grants statewide, giving the city a leg up as it continues to pursue major infrastructure upgrades in the downtown, along the riverfront, and near a newly opened train station.

According to a winning grant application provided to The Breeze this week, a $350,000 grant will go toward green stormwater infrastructure, landscaping, increased accessibility and resetting of curbing and striping for new parking along Dexter Street, Andrew Ferland Way and Mason Street, complementing the future mixed-use development of Dexter Street Commons at 71 Dexter St.

