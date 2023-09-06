PAWTUCKET – Preserve Rhode Island has handed out its Rhody Awards for Historic Preservation, and the city of Pawtucket is a Stewardship Award winner for its restoration of the Looff Carousel at Slater Park.
Built in 1895, the Looff Carousel is one of only six carousels in the country still housed in an original building, thanks to the dedication of the city and its citizens, states a release. In 1970 the carousel was scheduled to be torn down and the horses auctioned off. After public outcry, the city restored the carousel instead. It continues to operate today, thanks to the hard work of dedicated city employees and volunteers, notes the release.
This year’s 14th annual Rhody Awards celebrate work that supports affordable and low-income housing, stimulates local economies, saves rural landscapes, broadens our historic view to include unrepresented voices, and protects iconic landmarks for present and future generations. “Collectively, this group of awardees illustrates the power historic preservation has in improving our communities and quality of life,” said Valerie Talmage, executive director of Preserve Rhode Island. “We are delighted to shine a light on the inspiring work of these individuals and organizations.”
Rhody Awards will be celebrated in a reception and ceremony on Oct. 15.
The $2.4 million restoration of the carousel, which was closed back in 1969 due to disrepair and restored and reopened a decade later, is expected to place it on solid footing for decades to come. It was funded through many sources, including grants and private fundraising through the Friends of the Looff Carousel.
