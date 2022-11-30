PAWTUCKET – Donna Crawshaw spent much of her childhood catching polliwogs at Marconi Gardens, riding the Looff Carousel, ice skating on the Slater Park pond, and visiting the Slater Park Zoo.
She clearly remembers Pawtucket’s iconic elephant Fanny, the lion, bears, monkeys, and peacocks. As an adult, she spent many summers watching her children play little league games and tennis. She has a particular fondness for the Watercolor Society, Pawtucket Arts Festival and Winter Wonderland at the park.
Crawshaw, who grew up on Brookdale Boulevard on the Armistice Boulevard side of the park and today lives on Mount Vernon Boulevard on the Newport Avenue side, has always found respite in walking through the park, finding everything about it to be special and magical.
Crawshaw has released her first book, “Fanny Returns to Daggett Farm,” basing it on a mix of real and fantasy elements about the park and some of the animals that make it so special.
The title character, Fanny the Elephant, was the star attraction at Pawtucket’s Slater Park Zoo from the 1950s to the 1990s, with generations of children and their families meeting, feeding and chatting with the elephant. In the ‘90s, then-Mayor Robert Metivier agreed to close down her cramped quarters at the controversial zoo. Fanny was then retired to Texas.
Crawshaw said she was inspired to write her book as she was taking pandemic walks through the park to clear her head, where she noticed everything, including parents and grandparents with children playing with the statue of Fanny.“People seem to really be connected to Fanny,” said Crawshaw. “It really has a multigenerational appeal.”
She said she remembers walking and seeing people passing the closed Daggett Farm and staring in.
“It was really kind of sad,” she said. “I’m happy we’re on this side of things.”
During a book-signing at publisher Stillwater Books on Main Street in Pawtucket, Crawshaw sold out of all the books she had available that day. She told The Breeze it’s been great to see the positive response to a project she said is meant to make people feel happy with a healthy dose of silliness throughout its 64 pages. She said she sees it as a “pleasant distraction”
Crawshaw’s son, David, is the farm manager at Daggett Farm, and he and his mom has long talked about how the various animals there have different personalities. In the book, Fanny comes back, as she’s been known to do, and Goldie the chicken, based on the real Goldie who’s no longer around, serves as fantasy assistant to the elephant. The other animals have various wishes and dreams about what they’d like to do, and though they’re sometimes nervous, their farm family supports them and guides them through.
“Read along as she and the farm residents go on magical adventures throughout the park. Join Goldie, P.J., Chico and the rest of the farm family as they lead us on a journey that explores their hopes and dreams, but more importantly their love for the little and big humans who visit them daily,” states a synopsis of the book.
Fanny is concerned about her friends’ well-being after the farm is closed, just as it was shut down in real life for the pandemic. Goldie helps Fanny with one last wish, culminating in a big Christmas Eve with all animals in the park, including the ones at the animal shelter, and on Christmas Day, the farm opens back up. The entire book happens from around Halloween through Christmas, when everything comes together.
This feel-good book brings people back to the time when they were children, giving them a chance to share their own childhood with their own children and grandchildren, said Crawshaw.
There are all sorts of little cute side trails and details highlighting the best features of Slater Park, including the gnomes who have a fondness for the Watercolor Society and love sneaking in to do paintings. The zoo’s lion retires to the carousel, where all of the menagerie also come to life. There are also some southern goats who have never seen ice before and their dream is to hoof-skate on the pond.
There are also great life lessons throughout, said Crawshaw, including Goldie encouraging the goat who wishes to climb really high (he climbs the carousel) by telling him that being scared shows that you’re really brave.
There is nothing bad in the book to worry about, said Crawshaw, but Chapter 7 is a tear-jerker, as Goldie moves on and leaves golden feathers behind.
Crawshaw, a clinical training specialist with DCYF, said she wanted to keep everything local, including the great line drawing illustrations by Pawtucket illustrator Alyson Hopper. The cover is a circus-like illustration, while the pages have drawn sketches similar to how “Charlotte’s Web” was done.
Her son is a biologist, said Crawshaw, and she made sure to work with him to make sure she got the science right for the book, including what can happen if one feeds the animals the wrong thing, such as bellyache-causing corn chips.
“It’s a nice way to educate the public,” she said.
The paperback “Fanny Returns to Daggett Farm” is available to purchase for $12 through select bookstores and gift shops including Stillwater Books, major online retailers, and through the publisher at www.StillwaterBooksRI.com.
