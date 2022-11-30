Fanny cover

PAWTUCKET – Donna Crawshaw spent much of her childhood catching polliwogs at Marconi Gardens, riding the Looff Carousel, ice skating on the Slater Park pond, and visiting the Slater Park Zoo.

She clearly remembers Pawtucket’s iconic elephant Fanny, the lion, bears, monkeys, and peacocks. As an adult, she spent many summers watching her children play little league games and tennis. She has a particular fondness for the Watercolor Society, Pawtucket Arts Festival and Winter Wonderland at the park.

