PAWTUCKET – “She laid him with the dead as she turned to soothe the living and bind the wounds that bled.”
That quote by John Greenleaf Whittier, so transcribed on a Pawtucket memorial, is a fitting tribute to the memory of Henrietta Isabelle Drummond, the first Rhode Island woman to give her life during the first World War as an Army nurse.
A marker with the above quote stands in a small park across from the Mineral Spring Cemetery at Conant Street, erected by the Henrietta I. Drummond Post & Auxiliary of the American Legion in 1937.
Many pass by it, but few stop to remember Drummond, or know her story.
Just ahead of Memorial Day, members of the Daughters of the American Revolution honored Drummond’s sacrifice by laying a wreath at her memorial on Sunday. As cars sped by and the sun beat down from above, a small group of women bowed their head in prayer.
They told Drummond’s story, one they said is worth honoring.
Born on Dec. 1, 1892 in Pawtucket, Drummond trained with the American Red Cross to serve her country as an Army nurse during World War I. She was deployed to a U.S. Army Hospital in France, but became ill within a week of her arrival and never recovered.
Drummond died on Oct. 25, 1918, at age 25. She was the only R.I. nurse to die in France during the war. Her body was returned home, and she was laid to rest in the Moshassuck Cemetery in Central Falls.
“Nothing is really ended until it is forgotten,” the Daughters of the American Revolution’s Pawtucket and Beacon Pole Hill chapters wrote in a statement. “Whatever is kept in memory still endures.”
“We lay this wreath at this marker in grateful recognition of the service of Nurse Henrietta Drummond,” they said during Sunday’s brief program.
During closing remarks, members noted that Drummond served as a nurse more than 100 years ago, during another pandemic. They paused again to pray for nurses serving worldwide during the current pandemic, wishing them health, strength and determination to never give up the fight.
