PAWTUCKET – Jeff Merhige will be joining the YMCA of Pawtucket as its new CEO starting July 10.
He will be moving to the area from Nashville, Tenn., where he worked for Middle Tennessee YMCA since 2013. Merhige is originally from New York but moved to Cleveland as a child, where he went to college and worked as a counselor and seasonal director at the Y.
While working during the summers, Merhige said he thought of being a teacher but then decided to work professionally at YMCA after teaching for some time.
“It has always resonated with me what the Y does for families and kids,” he said. “The satisfaction of seeing how the Y impacts folks leverages a community to improve a community.”
In his new role, Merhige will work closely with the Board of Directors to fulfill the Y’s mission of strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility.
“I love that it is an organization focused on positive impact on communities. It feels good to be part of an organization that wants to have a positive impact whether through kids, community, or family,” Merhige said.
He said he is excited to arrive in Rhode Island and get to know the area so he can work with colleagues to see what can be done. He brings with him almost 30 years of experience as a Y professional and said he is committed to building cultures of excellence.
“I’m honored to join a branch with a long history and excited for the great work ahead,” he said.
He added that he is also excited to be moving two hours away from his sister, who is a middle school principal in New Hampshire. In his new role at the Y, Merhige said he is most looking forward to listening, learning, and leading.
“To listen by getting to know staff, city, community and where they are coming from, to learn how everything functions and to lead by seeing what we can do with information and move forward,” he said.
Merhige’s goal is to create a great team and move forward with great work by working together and then deciding what goals there would be to create a strategic plan.
“I am inheriting a great group of people but we have to team build together, which I am looking forward to,” he said.
“My predecessor did a very good job and I’m excited to continue what he started,” Merhige said. “It’s nice to follow a good leader, it makes it an easier transition.”
Merhige most recently served as the Vice President of Camping Services for the YMCA of Middle Tenn., overseeing the Joe C. Davis YMCA Outdoor Center, home of Camp Widjiwagan in Nashvill. He was responsible for the overall operations and support services of the 320-acre facility, accommodating more than 7,200 campers and 35,000 year-round guests.
He also served as the co-chairperson of the YMCA of the USA Overnight Camp Cabinet for six years, representing all YMCA overnight camps and conference centers in the U.S.
Other roles he has served in include the executive director of YMCA Camp Kern and director of financial development and camping services for the Ann Arbor YMCA.
