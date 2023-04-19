PAWTUCKET – Iker Rojas, a sophomore at The Greene School, has been an enthusiastic member of the Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket since he was 7 years old.
Now, as a junior staff member, he has been awarded the title of Youth of the Year 2023, a testament to his long-standing ties with the club that he considers his home.
Rojas and three other candidates, Gerardo “Jerry” Carino Jr., Vincent Foley, and Jazmine Hernandez, were nominated to apply for the title and Rojas jumped right in, sharing his story through the submission materials about the many obstacles he has overcome to find his way back to the Boys & Girls Club.
Two years after first attending the club, he moved to Mexico when his father was deported. Three years later, he returned to the U.S. and the Boys & Girls Club, and found staff and members waiting for him with open arms.
“They made me feel like I never left,” said Rojas. “It was amazing to see all the familiar faces I got to see again.”
As part of his “Youth of the Year” win, Rojas was awarded a $5,000 scholarship, which he says will go toward his education, as well as citations from the Boys & Girls Club and the office of the mayor. He said he plans to study law and become an immigration lawyer, inspired by his experience with his father’s deportation.
“By becoming an immigration lawyer, I can help other families stay together,” he said.
The Youth of the Year award is the highest honor that a Boys & Girls Club of America member can achieve. Since 1947, the program “celebrates the extraordinary achievements of club teens.” Members who earn the title “embody the values of leadership and service, academic excellence, and healthy lifestyles.”
Rojas said he finds that what makes him uniquely him is his perseverance, and he considers himself lucky.
“Not everyone has opportunities to come to the Boys & Girls Club, especially with my experiences,” he said.
When he is not at the club participating in activities and playing with the other members, Rojas plays soccer as a midfielder and defensive player, and trains with his nephew.
His father introduced him to soccer and named him after former Spanish soccer player Iker Casillas. Rojas currently lives with his godmother and her daughters, while his parents and brother remain in Mexico. Though he said he would like to seek citizenship for the rest of his family, he can only do so once he reaches a certain age.
Rojas gives credit to the club for “helping him grow into a responsible and caring young adult.” He says he has gained the self-confidence to embrace his past and how it got him this far, and is thankful to the club for being his “safe space”.
“I’m grateful for everyone who has supported me, and thankful for the opportunities,” he said. He gave a special shout out to Shirley, his mentor, as well as Josiah, who is part of the teen staff, and front desk receptionist Gina.
To his fellow club members and other youth, he says, “Take every opportunity they give you. They want what is best for you. You can do a lot as long as you put your mind to it.”
Rojas will be competing next month against five candidates from other Boys & Girls Clubs in Rhode Island in the state Youth of the Year competition. Whoever wins that title will then compete against a small pool of candidates in a regional competition later this year. From there, the regional winner will compete for the National Youth of the Year title.
