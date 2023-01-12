PROVIDENCE – Sen. Jonathon Acosta, who represents District 16, Central Falls, Pawtucket, and Rep. Leonela Felix, who represents District 61, Pawtucket, have been elected as the co-chairs of the Rhode Island Legislative Black and Latino Caucus by their fellow caucus members. The previous chair was Rep. Karen Alzate, District 60, Pawtucket.
In addition to Reps. Felix and Alzate and Sen. Acosta, the caucus includes Rep. Marvin L. Abney, District 73, Newport, Middletown; Rep. Jose F. Batista, District 12, Providence; Rep. Nathan W. Biah, District 3, Providence; Rep. Grace Diaz, District 11, Providence; Rep. Joshua Giraldo, District 56, Central Falls; Rep. Brianna E. Henries, District 64, East Providence; Rep. Raymond A. Hull, District 6, Providence, North Providence; Rep. David Morales, District 7, Providence; Rep. Ramon A. Perez, District 13, Providence, Johnston; Sen. Sandra Cano, District 8, Pawtucket; Sen. Tiara T. Mack, District 6, Providence, and Sen. Ana B. Quezada, District 2, Providence.
Reps. Enrique Sanchez, District 9, Providence; Cheri L. Cruz, District 58, Pawtucket; and Jennifer Stewart, District 59, Pawtucket; and Sens. Robert Britto, District 18, East Providence, Pawtucket; Victoria Gu, Dist. 38, Westerly, Charlestown, South Kingstown; and Linda L. Ujifusa, District 11, Portsmouth, Bristol are the newest members of the caucus.
The Rhode Island Legislative Black and Latino Caucus represents and advocates for the interests of disadvantaged people throughout the state of Rhode Island. It seeks to increase a diverse participation and representation in all levels of government, states a news release.
