PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Public Library, 13 Summer St., will hold an animation workshop for adults on Tuesday, April 19, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., in Campbell Auditorium.
Participants will create an original stop-motion animation with Sam from Gif-O-Graf. Combining pro-grade animation equipment with out-of-the-box materials, Gif-O-Graf makes it easy for anyone to turn simple paper cut-outs into an animated film. No experience needed.
Sign up at https://tinyurl.com/3ac858mw or contact Meredith at mrichards@pawtucketlibrary.org or 401-725-3714, ext. 228.
To learn more, visit https://gif-o-graf.org.
