PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Public Library will present the program Heroes and Headaches: Rhode Island’s Story of Piracy at Home and Abroad on Thursday, July 7, at 6:30 p.m. The program is being held in conjunction with the Adult Summer Reading Program.
Pawtucket history teacher Luca Rebussini will present a discussion on what a pirate is and what makes someone become a pirate, what it’s like to live on a pirate ship, in addition to the history of pirate hunters in Rhode Island. Refreshments will be served.
Attendees will earn five raffle tickets towards summer reading prizes. Sign up for the summer reading program at pawtucketlibrary.beanstack.com/reader365.
