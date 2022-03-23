SOUTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. – The Meat Raffle at American Legion Post #312 Newport Avenue will be extended two weeks into the month of April, with hours from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, downstairs at the post.
And Attle-Boroughs Have Heart Signs, supporting many food pantries in the area, will be available at Capron Park for a donation of $5 each on Saturdays, March 26, April 2 and April 9, from 12 to 5 p.m.
