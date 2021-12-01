PAWTUCKET- The Fairlawn Business Association and City of Pawtucket will hold its annual Fairlawn Tree Lighting Ceremony at Nathanael Greene Elementary School, 285 Smithfield Ave., on Sunday, Dec. 5.
Starting at 4 p.m., the Pawtucket Public Safety Department and Public Works Department will host a Touch-a-Truck event for families to enjoy.
Plouffe’s Cup N Saucer will be providing hot chocolate and cookies for the event, and the countdown to the tree lighting will begin at 5:30 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public.
Given the rise in COVID-19 case numbers in Rhode Island, the event will be COVID-safe, outdoors, and any resident who feels ill is asked to stay home.
For more information, call 401-728-0500, ext. 429.
