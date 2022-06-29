PROVIDENCE – The General Assembly has approved legislation (2022-S 2345, 2022-H 7743) sponsored by Sen. Jonathon Acosta, who represents District 16, Central Falls, Pawtucket, and Rep. Joshua J. Giraldo, District 56, Central Falls, which would require that all parking lots with more than 100 spaces designate specifically reserved parking spaces for individuals transporting young children under the age of three years old in baby strollers.
According to the legislation, if a parking lot has between 101 and 500 parking spaces, two designated spaces for young children in strollers would be required. If a parking lot has 501 to 1,000 parking spaces, three designated spots would be required, with one additional space required for every 500 parking spaces over 1,000 spaces.
The legislation would not apply to parking lots for single-family, duplex, townhouse or multifamily residences or industrial-zoned properties.
The bill now heads to the governor’s desk for consideration.
