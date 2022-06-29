PROVIDENCE – The House has passed legislation (2022-H 7974A, 2022-S 3015) sponsored by Rep. Nathan W. Biah and Sen. Jonathon Acosta which would require guidance departments to ensure that notices are provided to students and their parents or guardians regarding the Free Application for Federal Student Aid form and the Rhode Island alternative financial aid application form.
“The cost of higher education is a significant obstacle to many students and the FAFSA is a crucial key to unlocking the path toward a degree. By making sure that every student and their guardian receives this information, young adults who never thought higher education was possible for them may change their minds and pursue their passions at a college or university, bettering themselves and their communities,” said Sen. Acosta, District 16, Central Falls, Pawtucket in a release.
This notice would be provided in either the student’s junior year or no later than Nov. 1 of the student’s senior year. The guidance department would determine the form for providing the notice which would best ensure the information is communicated both to the student and to the student’s guardian. The form of the notice may include, but shall not be limited to, a written paper or hard copy writing or an electronic copy. The notice may be provided in multiple formats. A hard copy of the notice would be kept in the student's file.
The bill now heads to the governor’s desk for consideration.
