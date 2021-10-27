PAWTUCKET – Atlantic Paper & Supply of Pawtucket was named The United Group’s 2020 Silver Award winner for Industrial Packaging.
The award is given for outstanding growth in the packaging category and for support of TUG’s packaging vendors.
The United Group is a national, member-owned – group sales, purchasing, and marketing group for independent, B2B distributors of janitorial, packaging, food service and safety products and equipment.
David Spencer, third generation owner and CEO of Atlantic Paper & Supply, expressed his gratitude for the outstanding efforts of the entire team. “From the sales team, to the customer service people, to the warehouse and delivery staff, it takes a total team effort to thrive and prosper in today’s business environment, and I am very thankful for the contribution of every team member,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.