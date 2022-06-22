ATTLEBORO, Mass., – The Attleboro High School Class of 1972 has announced its 50-year class reunion will take place on Sept. 3, at the Attleboro Elks Lodge, 887 South Main St., from 6 to 11 p.m.
Cost is $72 per person and includes dinner and dancing. Checks can be made out to: AHS Class of 1972/ Cathleen G. Falcione, and mailed to Cathleen G. Falcione, P.O. Box 2867, Attleboro Falls, MA 02763, by Monday, Aug. 15.
For more information, email debshunney@verizon.net.
