PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Public Library will present a talk with Mark Arsenault, author of “The Imposter’s War” on Thursday, May 12, at 6:30 p.m.
“The Imposter’s War” tells the shocking history of the espionage and infiltration of American media during WWI and the man who exposed it.
For more information, contact mrichards@pawtucketlibrary.org, or call 401-725-3714, ext. 228.
