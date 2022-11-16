PROVIDENCE – Bank Rhode Island has kicked off its 25th annual Holiday Giving Tree program. The signature effort collects gifts for underprivileged children served by local nonprofits, states a news release. The program began Nov. 1 at all 20 of the bank’s branch locations and will continue through mid-December.
Across northern Rhode Island, the bank’s local branches have partnered with the following organizations to collect gifts for the children they serve:
• Lincoln: 625-B George Washington Highway: Town of Lincoln Holiday Basket Program.
• Smithfield: 445 Putnam Pike: Tri-County Community Action Agency.
• Woonsocket: 1175 Cumberland Hill Road: Connecting for Children & Families.
All BankRI branches display a Holiday Giving Tree in their lobby, decorated with ornaments featuring the name, age, and holiday wish of a child served by that branch’s nonprofit partner. During the program, customers and community members are invited to visit their local branch to select an ornament and provide a gift for that child. After purchasing the gift, donors return to their branch and place the unwrapped present beneath the tree with the original ornament attached.
Those who wish to participate but are unable to visit a BankRI location may call their closest branch to request ornament information or to schedule a curbside drop-off of their donated gift. Branch information can be found at www.BankRI.com/locations.
