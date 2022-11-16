PROVIDENCE – Bank Rhode Island has kicked off its 25th annual Holiday Giving Tree program. The signature effort collects gifts for underprivileged children served by local nonprofits, states a news release. The program began Nov. 1 at all 20 of the bank’s branch locations and will continue through mid-December.

Across northern Rhode Island, the bank’s local branches have partnered with the following organizations to collect gifts for the children they serve:

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.