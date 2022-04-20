PAWTUCKET – Blackstone Valley Community Health Care announces that nurse practitioners Corissa Pond and Philomene Fortes have joined the health care center.
Pond is a board certified family nurse practitioner with over nine years of experience. She earned her Bachelor of Science from Rhode Island College, and her Master of Science in nursing degree from Regis College.
Pond began her career in the field of medicine 17 years ago as a nurse before becoming a Nurse Practitioner specializing in primary care.
Fortes is a board certified family nurse practitioner with more than eight years of experience in family nurse practice. She earned her Bachelor of Science from the University of Rhode Island in 2003, and her Master of Science in nursing degree in 2013 from Howard University.
Fluent in English and Portuguese Creole with a mid-level understand of Spanish, Fortes will be providing culturally sensitive care and will help bridge communication barriers between patients and the health care center.
Pond and Fortes are accepting new patients at the 39 East Avenue, Pawtucket, location. Call 401-722-0081 to schedule an appointment.
BVCHC also announces that physician assistant Molly O’Brien has joined the health care center. O'Brien is a board-certified physician assistant with more than four years of clinical experience in primary care. She earned her Bachelor of Arts in African studies from Wellesley College in 2005, and her master of public health degree in 2008 from Boston University, as well as a master of health science in physician assistant studies from Drexel University in 2017.
O'Brien began practicing primary care medicine at another federally qualified health center in Virginia and most recently in nearby Massachusetts. She will be working directly with patients as a primary care provider to assist in achieving patients’ optimal health and overall wellness.
She is accepting new patients at the 1000 Broad St., Central Falls, location and is available for appointments at 401-722-0081.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.