PAWTUCKET – The Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket announces the start of their summer programs, to be held at the Alfred Elson, Jr. Clubhouse in Pawtucket and Camp Ramsbottom, Rehoboth, Mass.
With safety remaining a top priority, staff have carefully coordinated and developed summer programming for pre-teen and teen members in both Pawtucket, and Rehoboth. The following programs are offered.
• Camp Ramsbottom: Summer programs at Camp Ramsbottom are offered to youth ages 6-13, and run from June through August in four two-week sessions. The fee is per two-week session.
Cost: $450 per session. Scholarships for residents of R.I. and southeastern Massachusetts are still available. Call 401-722-8840 for more information.
Register online at https://tinyurl.com/36rbrhb6, in person at One Moeller Place, Pawtucket, or at camp during Sneak Peek Saturdays, May 7-June 18, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
• Teen Summer Program: Designed for youth ages 13-18, located at the Alfred Elson Jr. Clubhouse in Pawtucket. The program runs July 11 – Aug. 19, weekdays, 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
The cost is $60. Registration at the Club will open May 10.
• Baseball Leagues:
T-ball & Jr. RBI: T-ball is designed for youth ages 4-5, to learn the basics of baseball. The Jr. RBI program is designed for youth ages 6-12 and builds on the previous skills learned during the T-ball program.
The season begins July 5. Cost is $40. To register, visit https://bgcpawt.org/sports/#baseball, or register in person at One Moeller Place, Pawtucket. Registration open is open through June 10.
• RBI: designed for youth ages 13-18, it offers participants the opportunity to play in a competitive league while still placing the emphasis on teamwork and skill building. The program begins the week of June 20. The cost is $60.
To register, visit at https://bgcpawt.org/sports/#baseball, or register in person at One Moeller Place, Pawtucket. Registration is open through June 10.
• Aquatics Programs: year-round aquatics programs for ages 3-18. The program begins the week of July 11 at the Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket, One Moeller Place. The cost is $50 per session for lessons; $40 for Summer Swim Team membership.
Register in person at One Moeller Place, Pawtucket. Registration runs through June 10. For more information, visit https://bgcpawt.org/sports/#aquatics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.