PAWTUCKET – Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket will provide free meals to children during the summer.
Meals will be served at their Pawtucket location starting July 11 and running for the entirety of the Summer Program. There are no income requirements or registration. Any child under age 18 may come to eat. For more information, contact Amy Chaunt at achaunt@bgcpawt.org or call 401-722-8840.
Families are invited to the Summer Program to learn more about summer meals and for a day of fun. The Teen Summer Program is scheduled to run 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to end on Aug. 19. There is no cost to attend.
More information is available at www.bgcpawt.org or 401-722-8840.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.