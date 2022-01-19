TAUNTON, Mass. – Bristol County Savings Bank has appointed Mobolaji Omisore to the position of assistant vice president/branch manager of its Pawtucket office.
In this capacity, he is responsible for the management of branch operations, customer relations and new business development.
Omisore previously served as an assistant vice president-core banking officer, AVP-senior customer relationship officer and branch manager at MutualOne Bank in Framingham and Natick, Mass., and a branch manager for Santander in Canton, Mass. He earned his bachelor’s degree in human development and family studies at Cornell University and currently lives in Pawtucket.
