TAUNTON, Mass. – Bristol County Savings Bank’s Bristol County Savings Charitable Foundation marked its 25th anniversary celebration with the awarding of grants totaling $116,500 to 14 non-profits in Northern Rhode Island.
The organizations in the Northern Rhode Island region that received grants from the Bristol County Savings Charitable Foundation are: College Crusade of Rhode Island, $5,000; HopeHealth, $7,500; LISC, $12,500; Meals on Wheels of RI Inc., $5,000; Providence Children’s Museum, $10,000; Reach Out and Read Rhode Island, $4,000; St. Raphael Academy, $10,000; Sojourner House Inc., $4,000; The Capital Good Fund, $5,000; The Empowerment Factory, $5,000; The Learning Community Charter School, $5,000; The Pawtucket Foundation, $31,000; Tides Family Services, $5,000; and YMCA of Pawtucket, $7,500.
In total, the bank presented $365,800 in grants to 41 organizations in the Northern Rhode Island region, as well as the Taunton/Attleboro and New Bedford-Dartmouth/Fall River regions.
