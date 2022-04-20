PROVIDENCE – The U.S. Small Business Administration has announced the 2022 Small Business Week award winners in Rhode Island. The winners will be honored at the Rhode Island Salute to Small Business Awards Luncheon on Tuesday, May 3 at Quidnessett Country Club in North Kingstown.
Among the winners is Javier Brown of O2J Inc. of Pawtucket. Brown is the winner of the Rhode Island Minority-owned Small Business Award.
Winning for Rhode Island and New England Woman-Owned Small Business is Mary Ann Shallcross Smith, president & CEO of Dr. Day Care Learning Center of Smithfield. Shallcross Smith also serves as state representative in District 46, serving Pawtucket and Lincoln.
For more information about the award winners or the awards luncheon, contact Katie Charron at Katie.Charron@SBA.gov, or 401-528-4585.
