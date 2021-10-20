PAWTUCKET – Bruce Messier has become the fourth president of Butler & Messier Insurance, succeeding his father, Roger Messier.
Butler & Messier has served the insurance needs of Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts since 1903, and Bruce will continue the family tradition of providing trusted insurance products and advice, according to a press release. In his new role, he leads both the Pawtucket and Cranston offices of Butler & Messier Insurance.
A 2014 graduate of Bryant University in finance, Messier also attended the United States Naval Academy and has become both an accredited adviser in insurance and commercial lines coverage specialist. He worked as a sales executive for seven years before becoming president of the company.
Messier is currently working toward achieving the additional designation of chartered property casualty underwriter.
In the community, Messier serves as a board of director for the Pawtucket Boys and Girls Club where he is chairman of the Safety Committee and the Diversity Equity and Inclusion Task Force and is a member of the Governance Committee and Technology Committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.